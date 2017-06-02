ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 2 Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday that a U.S. decision to withdraw from the landmark 2015 global agreement to fight climate change was a seriously negative signal.

Novak, who was speaking at an economic forum in St Petersburg, said he did not expect other countries to exit the agreement however.

Russia has said it is still likely to back the landmark agreement despite the U.S. withdrawal, but a Kremlin aide said Washington's pull-out left a gaping hole in the deal. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova and Dmitry Zhdannikov; Writing by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Andrew Osborn)