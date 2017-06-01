By Peter Henderson
| SAN FRANCISCO, June 1
SAN FRANCISCO, June 1 State governors and city
mayors were quick to claim the mantle of U.S. leadership in
fighting climate change after President Donald Trump said on
Thursday the country will pull out of the Paris climate
agreement.
The officials said they collectively could show the
international community that the United States remained
committed to cutting the emissions that scientists blame for
global warming. Governors and analysts cited moves including
California's effort to get 100 percent of its electricity from
renewable sources, northeast states potentially tightening
maximum allowances for carbon and Oregon working on measures to
put a price on carbon.
“There is a pathway here where the rest of America in
reaction to, really, what is an insane decision by president
Trump, takes the kind of steps needed,” California Governor
Jerry Brown told Reuters.
More states could follow California and neighboring Oregon's
lead on low-carbon fuel standards, expand zero emission vehicle
requirements and potentially merge carbon measures such as
taxes, caps and trading, the governors and analysts said.
"There is a possibility over time that states could increase
their cap-and-trade markets and merge them, including across
national boundaries, as has happened with Quebec and
California," Washington state Governor Jay Inslee said in an
interview with Reuters, referring to regional carbon trading
systems already in place in the Northeast and West.
Inslee, Brown and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Thursday
announced the creation of a "climate alliance” for states
committed to the Paris goals.
Trump announced his decision to withdraw from the Paris
accord, saying the its requirement to cut U.S. emission of
carbon dioxide threatened millions of jobs and productivity. He
said he would start a process that could last four years to
withdraw from the deal, which has been signed by almost every
other nation on Earth.
The president used declining coal industry jobs as an
example of his concern that the climate pledge was hurting U.S.
workers. But critics of his move pointed out that renewable
energy industries, particularly solar, are creating hundreds of
thousands of jobs - far more than currently exist in coal.
“This decision won’t bring back coal jobs in the United
States. That train has left the station," California state
senate leader Kevin de Leon, a Democrat, said of Trump's
withdrawal. "Clean energy is the future."
De Leon introduced a bill that would require California get
100 percent of its retail electricity from renewables by 2045,
and it passed the state senate on Wednesday.
HEADED TO CHINA
California Governor Brown is heading to China on Friday to
lead a conference of states and other “subnational” actors
making voluntary commitments to cut greenhouse grasses.
The group, the “Under2” coalition, which takes its name from
the Paris accord's effort to keep global warming below 2 degrees
Celsius, has grown to 170 jurisdictions representing more than a
third of the global economy over the past two years - including
10 states in the United States.
Brown said he was exploring the possibility of integrating
California and Chinese provincial carbon trading systems. That
would be a “heavy lift” he said, but “I am going to discuss that
with the highest officials in China this week.”
Smaller states also aim to lead by example.
Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental
Protection chief Rob Klee said he was working on a program to
build electric vehicle infrastructure. "What we believe we can
do in Connecticut is show the policies that can work," he said.
The U.S. commitment under Paris of cutting emissions by 26
percent to 28 percent below 2005 levels by 2025 is ambitious,
though. John Larsen of Rhodium Group estimated the United States
under Trump policies was on track for a 15 percent to 19 percent
reduction.
"At this stage in the game, new experimentation at the state
level with new policy options could be really, really important
to not just meeting Paris but driving emissions down in the long
run," he said.
Several cities said that they would work toward reaching the
goal. “We are increasing investments in renewable energy and
energy efficiency. We will buy and create more demand for
electric cars and trucks,” a group of more than 50 mayors from
cities ranging from Houston, Texas to New Orleans, Louisiana
said in a statement on Thursday.
The various coalitions of states and cities said that they
had the heft to command international attention.
“Clearly California is sort of the big dog in this pack, but
our ability to work with California and Washington and British
Columbia has a huge impact,” Oregon Governor Kate Brown told
Reuters.
