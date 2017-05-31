BERLIN May 31 The German government does not
know what U.S. President Donald Trump has decided on the Paris
climate agreement, a spokeswoman said on Wednesday.
Axios news outlet reported on Wednesday that Trump had
decided to withdraw from the accord. Trump refused to endorse
the accord at a G7 summit on Saturday and tweeted that he would
make an announcement this week.
"Like you I've seen the reports but I don't have any
information beyond that," German government spokeswoman Ulrike
Demmer told reporters.
"So I can only reiterate the well-known position that the
German government unequivocally supports the Paris climate
agreement and is campaigning for it to be quickly implemented
and hopes the USA remains committed to this agreement," she
added.
(Reporting by Michelle Martin and Madeline Chambers)