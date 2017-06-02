By Steve Holland
WASHINGTON, June 2 Nobody at the White House was
able to say on Friday whether President Donald Trump believes in
climate change.
It was a burning question the day after Trump announced that
he had decided to withdraw the United States from the Paris
climate accord.
Trump in recent years has expressed skepticism about whether
climate change is real, sometimes calling it a hoax.
But since becoming president, he has not offered an opinion.
Reporters have asked several senior officials about Trump's
view, but have not gotten an answer.
"I have not had an opportunity to have that discussion,"
White House spokesman Sean Spicer told reporters.
Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt
gave his own view on the subject, saying he believes human
activity plays a role in global warming, but measuring that
contribution with precision is difficult.
But speaking to reporters at the White House, Pruitt
declined to directly answer questions about whether the
president still believed global warming was "a hoax."
Pruitt, asked if he himself believed climate change is
occurring, said he has indicated that "human activity
contributes to it in some manner. Measuring with precision, from
my perspective, the degree of human contribution is very
challenging."
Trump counselor Kellyanne Conway was asked on ABC's "Good
Morning America" show whether Trump believed in climate change.
She said he believes in clean air and water and a clean
environment.
Pressed, on Trump's view, she said: "You should ask him
that. And I hope you have your chance."
Trump himself declined to answer when a reporter asked him
to respond to criticism from Fox News commentator Geraldo
Rivera, who said he was appalled by Trump's decision to
withdraw.
