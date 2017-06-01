UNITED NATIONS, June 1 The United States'
decision to withdraw from the landmark Paris climate agreement
was a "major disappointment for global efforts to reduce
greenhouse gas emissions and promote global security," U.N.
spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Thursday.
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres "remains confident
that cities, states and businesses within the United States -
along with other countries - will continue to demonstrate vision
and leadership by working for the low-carbon, resilient economic
growth that will create quality jobs and markets for 21st
century prosperity," Dujarric said.
He said it was crucial that the United States remains a
leader on environmental issues and that Guterres looked forward
to engaging with the U.S. government "to build the sustainable
future on which our grandchildren depend."
(Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Andrew Hay)