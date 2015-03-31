By Valerie Volcovici
WASHINGTON, March 31 The United States on
Tuesday formally submitted its climate change strategy to the
United Nations, outlining domestic measures it is taking to
achieve up to a 28 percent greenhouse gas emissions cut by 2025.
The submission lays out how the United States "will roughly
double the pace" at which the country reduces its greenhouse gas
emissions "through cost-effective measures using laws already on
the books," said Brian Deese, adviser to President Barack Obama,
in a blog post unveiling the strategy.
The United States will rely on existing measures such as
fuel economy standards for vehicles and improved appliance
efficiency to help meet the target, according to the submission.
It will also pursue proposed Environmental Protection Agency
regulations to cut carbon emissions from power plants and
methane emissions from the oil and gas sector, the plan said.
