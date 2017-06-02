(Adds quotes, detail)
By Tom Miles
GENEVA, June 2 The U.S. withdrawal from the
Paris climate accord could add 0.3 degrees Celsius to global
temperatures by the end of the century in a worst case scenario,
an official from the U.N. World Meteorological Organization said
on Friday.
Deon Terblanche, head of the WMO's Atmospheric Research and
Environment Department, said the figure was an estimate, since
no climate models had been run to gauge the likely impact of the
decision announced by U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday.
"This is an additional 0.3 degrees on the warming, due to
the withdrawal of the U.S.," Terblanche told a regular U.N.
briefing in Geneva. "That's a worst case scenario, and this is
probably not what will happen."
The Paris accord, reached by nearly 200 countries in 2015,
was meant to limit global warming to 2 degrees or less by 2100,
mainly through pledges to cut carbon dioxide and other emissions
from the burning of fossil fuels.
The U.N. described Trump's decision as a "major
disappointment for global efforts to reduce greenhouse gas
emissions and promote global security".
Asked if Trump was right to say that the U.S. would continue
to be the most environmentally friendly country in the world,
Terblanche said the president's announcement had been complex
and would take some time to analyse.
"On a personal level we are worried, as an organisation
probably we are not that worried," Terblanche said.
Trump argued that the U.S. withdrawal made economic sense
and would have a minimal impact on the environment, but he did
not explicitly deny that carbon emissions from human activity
were causing climate change.
"Within the Trump administration there are obviously leading
members of the administration who have said quite openly that
climate change is real, it's happening and it's a big problem
which will not go away if we ignore it," WMO spokeswoman Clare
Nullis said.
"We have daily interactions with U.S. scientists, we work
very, very closely with them at all levels. They are some of the
world's leading scientists. Now, more than ever, it's vital that
science does inform decision-making," she added.
(Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Andrew Bolton)