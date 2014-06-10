By Scott Malone
| BOSTON, June 10
BOSTON, June 10 A warming world could pose a
risk of more frequent catastrophic flooding but also be a
long-term boon for Vermont farmers and a shorter-lived thrill
for its skiers, according to a state report released on Tuesday.
The Vermont Climate Assessment found that higher rates of
precipitation expected to come with climate change could bring
heavier winter snows over the next 25 years, good news for ski
resorts until the state becomes too warm to sustain significant
amounts of snow.
It was the first state report to follow the model of the
National Climate Assessment released last month by the White
House, which was intended to help U.S. states prepare for
concrete ways a changing climate could affect agriculture,
transportation and other aspects of life.
The report, based on records from weather data to farmers'
observations on when ice thaws on ponds and plants bloom, found
that average temperatures in Vermont have risen by 1.3 degrees
Fahrenheit (0.7 C) and average annual rainfall has risen by 5.9
inches (15 cm) since 1960, with almost half the growth coming
since 1990.
It projected that average temperatures in the state would
rise another 3 degrees Fahrenheit (1.7 C) by 2050, with the most
pronounced changes in winter months and overnight temperatures.
One major risk posed by rising temperatures and more intense
rain storms is flooding similar to what the state experienced in
August 2011 when the remnants of Tropical Storm Irene blew
through, washing out 500 miles (800 km) of roads, cutting off
towns and destroying homes.
Many of Vermont's poorest residents live in mobile home
parks in floodplains, areas that can be "catastrophically
destroyed" by one to two feet (30-60 cm) of flood water, the
report said.
"Every town in Vermont is thinking about flooding and how
flooding will impact their town and how they can build a better
capacity to handle those flood events," said the report's
author, Gillian Galford, a University of Vermont climate
scientist.
A warming climate will bring longer growing seasons, which
could help Vermont's dairy and fruit farmers, though also
increase the risk from pests now killed off by cold winters, the
report said.
It forecast that energy demand in Vermont would rise by 0.7
percent a year through 2030, with increased use of air
conditioning in warmer summer months more than offsetting
reduced heating expenses in winter.
