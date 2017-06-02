COPENHAGEN, June 2 Wind energy will continue to
attract major investment in the United States and around the
world despite president Donald Trump's decision to withdraw from
the global climate accord, top wind turbine maker Vestas
predicted on Friday.
"Of course, it would be better if the U.S. were to stay in
the Paris Agreement as is," Vestas spokesman Morten Dyrholm said
in a written statement.
"But there does remain broad support for the agreement
internationally, and wind energy continues attracting major
investments globally and in the U.S. because it makes economic
sense," he added.
