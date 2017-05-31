WASHINGTON May 31 White House spokesman Sean
Spicer declined on Wednesday to say whether President Donald
Trump has decided to withdraw from the Paris Accord to fight
climate change, despite reports indicating that he would pull
out of the global deal.
Asked whether Trump planned to remove the United States from
the Paris Accord or remain in, Spicer said: "When the president
has a decision, he'll make that announcement and he'll make it
clear what the basis of that is."
Asked if that meant Trump had not made a final decision,
Spicer said: "I obviously don't know whether or not he's made
it, but when he's ready to make an announcement, he'll make it
clear."
(Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; Writing by David Alexander)