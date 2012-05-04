(Adds comments and background)
By Andrew Quinn
BEIJING May 4 U.S. Secretary of State Hillary
Clinton said on Friday that the United States was willing to
work with North Korea if it changed its ways, and also said more
pressure should be bought to bear on Sudan and Syria.
Speaking in Beijing at the end of two-days of high-level
meetings overshadowed by a crisis over a Chinese dissident who
had sought refuge at the U.S. embassy, Clinton sought to
underscore that Washington and Beijing could still work together
on key international issues.
"We see two nations that are now thoroughly and inescapably
interdependent," Clinton said in prepared remarks in the closed
door meeting.
On North Korea, where the United States wants China to put
more pressure on the isolated nation's leadership to reign in
its nuclear ambitions, Clinton said Washington was still willing
to work with Pyongyang if it changes its ways.
"The new leadership in Pyongyang still has the opportunity to
change course and put their people first. If they focus on
honouring their commitments and rejoining the international
community, and on feeding and educating their citizens, the
United States will welcome them and work with them," she said.
Clinton also underscored that the United States and China -
both permanent members of the U.N. Security Council - could work
together to put similar pressure on Iran over its nuclear
program and take strong action against Syrian President Bashar
al-Assad's ongoing crackdown against anti-government protests.
U.S. officials say China has been more than willing to
consider steps against Iran, which is preparing for a new round
of talks with major powers on the nuclear issue, but claim
Beijing has not yet played a sufficient role in the
international response to Syria's crisis.
"If we ease off the pressure or waiver in our resolve, Iran
will have less incentive to negotiate in good faith or to take
the necessary steps to address the international community's
concerns," Clinton said.
She also urged China to join the United States and other
countries in considering additional sanctions against Syria's
Assad, who Washington and its allies accuse of failing to comply
with a peace plan drawn up by former U.N. Secretary General Kofi
Annan.
"Now it's critical that the international community -
including China and the United States - hold the regime
accountable for its commitments," Clinton said. "The credibility
of the (Security) Council is at stake."
Clinton applauded Beijing for supporting a U.N. Security
Council resolution backing an African Union peace plan for Sudan
and South Sudan, and called on China to send a strong message to
Khartoum that it must unconditionally halt all cross-border
attacks, particularly its "provocative aerial bombardments"
against its southern neighbor.
U.S. officials say Beijing's considerable economic leverage
in both Khartoum and Juba could be an important factor in
calming hostilities between the two countries, which have
lurched perilously close to war following the South's peaceful
secession last July.
This week's U.S.-China Strategic and Economic Dialogue in
Beijing, the fourth such annual meeting between the two
countries, was meant to highlight growing cooperation between
the world's two largest economies, often portrayed as potential
future adversaries.
But the meetings were overshadowed by a diplomatic crisis
that erupted over blind Chinese dissident Chen Guangcheng, who
had sought refuge in the U.S. embassy last week.
Chen agreed to leave on Wednesday, but has subsequently said
he wants to travel to the United States, spurring frantic
negotiations between U.S. diplomats and Chinese officials in an
attempt to find a face-saving solution before Clinton departs
Beijing on Saturday.
While human rights has been on the official program of this
week's talks, Clinton has made little mention of it in public
comments as U.S. officials sought to avoid further complicating
the situation.
On Friday, Clinton repeated cautious but pointed comments
that she made earlier this week, saying all governments had the
responsibility to protect the "fundamental freedoms" of their
citizens.
"These are not Western values -- they are universal rights
that apply to all people in all places," Clinton said in her
prepared remarks.
(Reporting by Andrew Quinn; Editing by Ken Wills and Jonathan
Thatcher)