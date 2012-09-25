NEW YORK, Sept 25 Egypt's new Islamist president
Mohamed Mursi, speaking in regard to clashes at U.S. embassies
in the Muslim world, said freedom of expression carries
responsibilities when expression threatens peace and stability.
"If we wish to co-exist and prosper, we must do so by living
together rather than by seeking to dominate one another," said
Mursi.
Mursi, in New York to attend this week's U.N. General
Assembly meeting, spoke at the closing session of former U.S.
President Bill Clinton's philanthropic summit.
An anti-Islam film posted on YouTube has provoked protests in
several Muslim countries. Related violence has included the
storming of U.S. and other Western embassies, the killing of the
U.S. ambassador to Libya and a suicide bombing in Afghanistan.