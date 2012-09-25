* Mursi says freedom of speech comes with responsibility
* Addresses controversy over anti-Islam film and violent
reaction
By Edith Honan
NEW YORK, Sept 25 Egypt's new Islamist president
Mohamed Mursi delivered a call on Tuesday for "genuine
cooperation" between cultures, but in the wake of violent
assaults on U.S. diplomatic missions in the Muslim world he also
cautioned that a joke in one culture may not be funny in
another.
Speaking at a philanthropic meeting convened in New York by
former U.S. President Bill Clinton, Mursi signaled an embrace of
multiculturalism as an alternative to a single culture seeking
dominance.
"The world cannot become one culture or one civilization.
However, can we have civilizations that live side by side, not
against one another? It is possible," said Mursi. "Maybe a joke
in one country is not funny in another country. That's the
nature of culture."
Mursi's speech, one day before he is to address the United
Nations General Assembly, came at a delicate time for relations
between the United States and Egypt.
Once strong allies, the relationship has been strained in
the aftermath of Egypt's pro-democracy uprising, which ousted
autocratic President Hosni Mubarak.
An anti-Islam film posted on YouTube provoked protests
across the Muslim world this month. Related violence included
the storming of U.S. and other Western embassies, the killing of
the U.S. ambassador to Libya and a suicide bombing in
Afghanistan.
The anti-American protests have cast new shadows over U.S.
engagement with the region, and President Barack Obama said in a
recent interview that the United States considered Egypt's
Islamist government neither an ally nor an enemy.
Mursi, who was elected in June, recently told The New York
Times that Washington must change its approach to the Arab world
and help build a Palestinian state to reduce pent-up anger in
the region.
Mursi addressed the controversy over the YouTube film
directly, calling it a work of "religious defamation." He said
that while as a Muslim he viewed human life as sacred, he added
that "physical violence is not the only form of violence."
"While we must acknowledge the importance of freedom of
expression, we must also recognize that such a freedom comes
with responsibilities especially when it has serious
implications for international peace and security," he said.
He also challenged the international community to develop a
new model of global governance that would aid the world's needy
and promote dignity.
"I simply cannot watch the blood that's shed in Syria or the
children that are starving in Gaza and claim that our model of
global governance works," Mursi said.