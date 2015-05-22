WASHINGTON May 22 The State Department on Friday posted on its website a set of former Secretary Hillary Clinton's emails that were related to a 2012 attack on a U.S. facility in Benghazi, Libya.

The department is reviewing additional Clinton emails for later release. It said the Web address for the first batch of emails was: here

The site appeared to be loading slowly for many users, according to numerous posts by reporters on Twitter. (Reporting by Emily Stephenson)