By Jonathan Allen and David Lawder
| MANCHESTER, N.H./WASHINGTON
MANCHESTER, N.H./WASHINGTON May 22 Hillary
Clinton on Friday will voice strong support for keeping the U.S.
Export-Import Bank open and accuse conservative Republicans who
want to close the export-promoting lender of destroying jobs,
her campaign said.
Clinton, the front-runner for the Democratic presidential
nomination in 2016, plans to discuss Ex-Im at a craft brewery in
New Hampshire, where she will meet with small business owners.
The government export credit agency, which helps finance
foreign purchases of U.S.-made products, has supported $417
million in New Hampshire exports since 2007, according to
Ex-Im's website.
"Hillary Clinton will say it's wrong for Republicans to risk
the up to 164,000 jobs that the bank supports rather than stand
up to the Tea Party and talk radio," a Clinton campaign aide
said.
Many conservative Republicans, especially in the House of
Representatives, encouraged by conservative political groups,
want to let Ex-Im's charter expire on June 30. They say the bank
fosters "crony capitalism" by interfering in private business
decisions and puts public funds at risk.
But large corporations such as General Electric Co
and Boeing Co, two of the bank's biggest beneficiaries,
say closure of Ex-Im will lead to the loss of billions of
dollars in export deals to Chinese firms and other overseas
competitors that enjoy aggressive financing support from their
governments.
They say this would hurt a U.S. supply base that includes
thousands of small businesses.
Clinton's support for Ex-Im puts her in sync with President
Barack Obama, who is also pushing for renewal of the bank's
charter, on a major trade issue.
(Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)