BRIEF-Walmart says anticipates currency impact on net sales of about $3 bln for the year
* Walmart says "in the U.K., we faced some challenges this past year and we’re addressing these with urgency" -- management earnings call transcript
WASHINGTON, Sept 13 The U.S. government had nothing to do with a controversial Internet video about the Prophet Mohammad that triggered anti-American protests in Egypt, Libya and Yemen, U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said on Thursday.
"The United States government had absolutely nothing to do with this video. We absolutely reject its content and message," she said at the start of talks with senior Moroccan officials. "To us, to me personally, this video is disgusting and reprehensible. It appears to have a deeply cynical purpose: to denigrate a great religion and to provoke rage."
* Walmart says "in the U.K., we faced some challenges this past year and we’re addressing these with urgency" -- management earnings call transcript
* Trex Company announces fourth quarter and calendar year 2016 results
* Net income is expected to be between $0.04 and $0.06 per diluted share for q1 2017