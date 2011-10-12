* Clinton plans to leave job in 15 months
* Budget crunch coincides with challenges of Arab Spring
* Clinton "cobbling together" aid for nascent democracies
By Andrew Quinn and Arshad Mohammed
WASHINGTON, Oct 12 Time and money are running
short for Hillary Clinton.
After surprising the world in 2009 when she signed up as
secretary of state for her Democratic rival President Barack
Obama, Clinton has repeatedly said she will stand aside after
Obama's term ends in January 2013, leaving her just 15 months
to cement her legacy as America's top diplomat.
But as the clock winds down, Clinton also faces one of the
biggest domestic battles of her life: ensuring that U.S.
spending on diplomacy and foreign aid survives the whirlwind of
budget cuts swirling through Congress.
"We are engaged in a very challenging budget discussion
with the Congress which will to some extent determine where our
priorities are and what we do," Clinton told Reuters in an
interview on Tuesday.
"There are so many emerging actors who can influence events
in ways that either advantage or disadvantage us nationally, or
promote or undermine the values that we stand for. So we really
have to have a broad comprehensive global presence at the very
time when we're having the money cut," she said.
The sweeping view from Clinton's suite of meeting rooms
atop the gray-walled State Department complex includes enduring
symbols of American power and prestige anchored by the spire of
the Washington Monument.
But like that monument -- closed to visitors after a rare
earthquake in August -- American power in the latter half of
Clinton's State Department tenure is looking shaky.
Budget hawks in Congress, empowered both by Republican
electoral gains and grim news about the U.S. deficit, cut some
$8 billion off Obama's request for the State Department and
U.S. foreign aid for last year and propose to whack another
$8.6 billion from their combined budget in fiscal 2012.
Lawmakers are looking for another $1.2-$1.5 trillion in
deficit reduction measures across the government over the next
decade and State and aid budgets, which got about $49 billion
for the current fiscal year.
The crunch comes as Clinton's State Department grapples
with a fast-expanding docket of problems ranging from the
U.S.-led war in Afghanistan and managing relations with
Pakistan and China to the flagging Middle East peace process
and fallout from Arab uprisings across the Middle East and
North Africa.
For Clinton, who came into office vowing to promote U.S.
"smart power" by ramping up both U.S. aid and civilian
engagement around the world, the threatened downscaling of U.S.
involvement is both dangerous and disappointing.
"I do believe that our leadership is critical to our
economic revival and to our security and safety in the world,"
Clinton said. "So it's something that I'm going to try to
explain and connect to what people are going through right
now."
'COBBLING TOGETHER'
But there is only so much a cash-starved secretary of state
can do -- even if polls repeatedly show her as one of the most
popular political figures in the country.
Clinton has used a series of speeches to advocate for
international spending even at a time of rising domestic
economic fears.
"As we debate the choices ahead, we must resist the
temptation to turn inward and undercut our leadership by
slashing investments in diplomacy and development, which
account for only 1 percent of the federal budget," Clinton said
in one such address on Wednesday at a Washington think-tank.
But the results of the U.S. pullback are already coming
into focus.
In Tunisia, which the Obama administration frequently cites
as an Arab country on the right track after a popular revolt
toppled its longtime president in January, the United States
has been able to contribute only around $40 million in aid.
"We're cobbling together what we can to help them ... and
you multiply that many times over (for) Libya, Egypt, Jordan,
Yemen, the other Gulf countries. We have to be a lot more
creative with the dollars that we have in order to get the
impact that we're seeking," she said.
Clinton's colorful political history and undeniable
star-power have helped to raise the profile of the State
Department, aided by an unflagging work ethic which has seen
her log more than 600,000 miles (965,000 km) in air travel --
more than twice the distance from the Earth to the Moon.
But while she is certain to draw headlines, Clinton says
her remaining time at the State Department will also be devoted
to studying "trendlines" -- the long, slow changes taking place
around the world that promise to rewrite the U.S. strategic
calculus over time.
These, Clinton said, include issues close to her heart such
as women's empowerment as well as U.S. energy security and
nuclear non-proliferation, and stepping up engagement with
increasingly powerful regional actors such as Nigeria, India
and Brazil.
Clinton said she aggressively promotes the Obama
administration's vision of global U.S. engagement, underscoring
that the United States must take the lead in managing global
problems to secure both economic prosperity and national
security at home.
"Leadership has to be earned. It has to be earned over and
over again," Clinton said.
"I hope that people will understand that, while we have to
fix our problems at home, we cannot abdicate our leadership
without it eventually boomeranging on us."
(Editing by Mary Milliken and Jackie Frank)