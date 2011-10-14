(Corrects to "low rate of China's currency, paragraph 4)
* No time for U.S. to pull back from world stage-Clinton
* Foreign trade barriers, state corps are new challenges
* Clinton stressing economic diplomacy as U.S. lags
* Clinton renews complaints on China currency policy
(Adds quotes on China)
By Patrick Worsnip
NEW YORK, Oct 14 The United States should learn
from emerging powers such as India and Brazil and make its
economic interests central to its foreign policy to remain a
global leader, U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said on
Friday.
"We have to position ourselves to lead in a world where
security is shaped in boardrooms and on trading floors -- as
well as on battlefields," Clinton told the Economic Club of New
York.
Her speech, billed as a major address, sought to outline
the Obama administration's increasing focus on economic issues
as the United States heads into the 2012 election season
hobbled by huge budget deficits and stubbornly high
unemployment.
She also renewed Washington's complaints about the low
level of China's currency and defended America's right to
"assert ourselves." A bill approved by the U.S. Senate this
week would seek to force Beijing to raise the yuan's value.
Clinton said the United States must end its "culture of
political brinksmanship" that many say has paralyzed
Washington, and get its own economic house in order while
facing new challenges as the global economy changes.
"I know there are some who believe that America, after
taking our lumps in recent years, should turn inward. But you
can't call 'time out' in the global economy. Our competitors
aren't taking a time out, and neither can we," she said.
Clinton said the United States must learn to use its
foreign policy to strengthen its domestic economy as it fights
unfair trade barriers and a new breed of foreign state-owned or
state-supported enterprises which act at the behest of foreign
governments.
"Emerging powers like India and Brazil put economics at the
center of their foreign policies. ... One of the first
questions they ask is, 'how will this affect our economic
growth?'" Clinton said. Brazil, Russia, India and China
comprise the BRIC group of emerging economies.
"We need to be asking the same question, not because the
answer will dictate every one of our foreign policy choices --
it will not, but it must be a significant part of that
equation."
EMERGING CHALLENGES
Clinton said U.S. global leadership would depend on
sustained U.S. economic power, which would depend in part on
aggressively challenging foreign trade barriers.
"When governments impose a so-called 'tollbooth' that
forces unfair terms on companies just to enter or expand in a
new market, we push back," Clinton said.
She said the United States must also devise strategies to
compete with foreign state-backed companies that often operate
in secrecy, without the transparency and accountability that
comes with shareholders and boards of directors.
"We ... see hybrid companies masquerading as commercial
actors, but actually controlled by states and acting with
strategic consequences," Clinton said. "The way states deploy
their cash, companies and natural resources, especially in
global markets, is of critical concern to us."
Clinton has increasingly stressed economic diplomacy,
highlighting issues such as energy security, job creation and a
"level playing field" on trade to counter what Washington
believes are unfair advantages that have helped China and some
other emerging economies grow so fast.
Clinton's message was clearly aimed in part at the
challenge from Beijing, which U.S. officials have accused of
using regulatory measures and an artificially low exchange rate
to rack up some $3.2 trillion in foreign exchange reserves.
She charged that China was trying to give its companies a
"leg-up," called for a new set of global rules and said the
United States needed to be "assertive in securing the win-win
economic relationship we can and should have with China."
Clinton denied that such an approach would lead to
1930s-style protectionism but, in response to a question, gave
no definitive view on this week's Democratic-backed Senate
bill, which is opposed by House of Representatives speaker John
Boehner, a Republican.
"Look, if you're China you're going to do what advantages
China. Why should that surprise anybody?," she said. "But we're
America, and we need to take care of what's going to put us on
the strongest position."
