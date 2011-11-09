* Macy's sees Q4 EPS $1.52-$1.57 vs $1.66 View
* Macy's gross margin down 0.6 pts, RL's down 1.4 pts
* Macy's shares down 4.8 pct, Ralph Lauren down 5.8 pct
By Phil Wahba
Nov 9 Rising cotton prices and other costs took
a toll on quarterly margins at Macy's Inc (M.N) and Ralph
Lauren Corp (RL.N), pressuring shares of both the department
store operator and the upscale clothing maker.
Macy's shares were down nearly 5 percent in morning
trading, while Ralph Lauren fell almost 6 percent. Marketwide
anxiety about Europe's ongoing debt crisis also hurt the two
stocks.
Both companies still beat Wall Street earnings estimates,
as Ralph Lauren's revenue exceeded expectations and Macy's
sales gains continued to outpace those of its rivals.
Macy's did raise its full-year profit forecast, but not
enough to Wall Street's liking, considering the chain's stellar
fiscal third-quarter earnings. That raised concerns about
continued margin pressure during the holiday quarter, when
Macy's typically makes about two-thirds of its annual profit.
"The high-end guys are better able to raise prices," said
Morningstar analyst Paul Swinand. "Macy's is not the highest
end."
Macy's gross margin slipped 0.6 percentage points to 39.4
percent during the quarter. At Ralph Lauren, it fell 1.4 points
to 56.6 percent.
Ralph Lauren, whose shares hit an all-time high of $164.55
last week, is even more exposed to higher cotton costs. While
much of what the company sells is high end, some of its brands
for moderate-income shoppers, like Chaps, have less wiggle room
for price increases.
Macy's, Ralph Lauren and other retailers and apparel makers
have raised prices in recent months to pass on what they could
of higher cotton, transportation and other production costs to
shoppers. Reduced margins reflect how a company has had to
absorb some of them.
Cotton prices have eased of late, but retailers and
clothing companies will not see the benefit until mid-2012.
Macy's shares were down 4.8 percent to $30.62, while Ralph
Lauren's fell 5.8 percent to $149.88. The broader Standard &
Poor's 500 .SPX was down 2.3 percent.
BULLISH HOLIDAY SALES
Macy's, whose fleet includes about 810 namesake stores and
the upscale Bloomingdale's chain, reported net income of $139
million, or 32 cents a share, for the third quarter ended on
Oct. 29, twice what Wall Street was expecting.
Still, Macy's only raised its full-year profit outlook by
10 cents a share.
On a call with analysts, Chief Financial Officer Karen
Hoguet said the average price of items rose 5 percent, at the
low end of its forecast, while the number of transactions rose
1 percent.
The department store operator affirmed its revenue forecast
and still expects sales at stores open at least a year to rise
between 4 percent and 4.5 percent in the holiday quarter.
Last week, Macy's, whose sales gains have regularly
outpaced rivals like J.C. Penney Co Inc (JCP.N) and Kohl's Corp
(KSS.N), reported slower-than-expected October sales, a rare
disappointment.
Ralph Lauren, whose brands include Polo, Club Monaco and
Chaps, said net income rose to $233.5 million, or $2.46 a
share, in the second quarter ended on Oct. 1 from $205.2
million, or $2.09 a share, a year earlier. Analysts on average
had forecast $2.24 a share.
Ralph Lauren expects revenue to rise at a low-teens
percentage rate this quarter, prompting it to raise its
full-year sales forecast. It now expects them to be up at a
high teens to low 20s percentage rate, up from an earlier
forecast in the mid-to-high teens.
