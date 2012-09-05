WASHINGTON, Sept 5 China's state-owned oil
company CNOOC has formally asked the U.S. government to review
its $15.1 billion takeover bid for Canada's Nexen for
potential national security concerns, a CNOOC spokesman said on
Wednesday.
CNOOC has asked the Committee on Foreign Investment in the
United States to examine its proposed acquisition of Nexen.
About 10 percent of the Canadian oil producer's assets are in
the United States.
A CNOOC spokesman declined to comment on when the company
filed its paperwork with the U.S. government panel. CFIUS has up
to 75 days to decide whether to impose any conditions on the
deal from the day the paperwork was filed.