By Rachelle Younglai
WASHINGTON, Sept 5 China's state-owned oil
company CNOOC has formally asked the U.S. government
to review its $15.1 billion takeover bid for Canada's Nexen
for any national security concerns, a CNOOC spokesman
said on Wednesday.
About 10 percent of the Canadian oil producer's assets are
in the United States. The CNOOC spokesman reiterated that the
deal does not threaten U.S. security.
CNOOC declined to comment on the precise date when the
company filed its paperwork with the Committee on Foreign
Investment in the United States (CFIUS).
The confidential panel, which is chaired by Treasury
Secretary Timothy Geithner and includes the secretaries of state
and defense, has up to 75 days to decide whether to impose any
conditions on the deal from the day the paperwork was filed.
The Treasury Department had no comment. Under U.S. law, the
Treasury cannot comment on CFIUS reviews.
A handful of U.S. lawmakers had asked Geithner to review the
deal with one urging the panel to block the deal in order to
extract trade and investment concessions from the Chinese
government.
The CNOOC spokesman said the company has stayed in close
contact with the government panel since the deal was announced
and has been answering informal questions from CFIUS staff.
Last Wednesday, CNOOC asked the Canadian government to
review its Nexen acquisition. The Canadian government also has
up to 75 days to probe the merger and decide whether it will
benefit Canada.