WASHINGTON Feb 23 Struggling coal companies
must face the costs of cleaning up their spent mines even as
they get pushed toward bankruptcy, the U.S. Interior Secretary
said on Tuesday.
The mining industry is responsible for restoring old mine
sites but a taxpayer subsidy called "self bonding" has allowed
some of the largest companies to forego a large share of cleanup
insurance.
Bankrupt Alpha Natural Resources and Arch Coal
have sought to jettison cleanup liabilities in
bankruptcy court and Interior Secretary Sally Jewell said
officials will not tolerate such maneuvers.
"Even at a time of financial distress, it is still the
responsibilities of these companies to do the reclamation that
they signed up for," Jewell told lawmakers. Jewell was
addressing the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources.
"We need to make sure that those companies are held
accountable."
Of the roughly $2 billion in future cleanup costs facing
Peabody Energy Corp, $1.47 billion of that is
self-bonded and has no concrete backing. Those costs could fall
to taxpayers during bankruptcy.
Investors have lately worried whether a call to replace
self-bonds with costly surety bonds could push struggling
Peabody closer to bankruptcy.
(Reporting By Patrick Rucker; Editing by Chris Reese)