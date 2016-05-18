May 18 The United States is considering whether
to reign in a subsidy on coal mine cleanup costs and in so doing
shield taxpayers from those liabilities, a leading regulator for
the mining industry said on Wednesday.
The program, known as self-bonding, has allowed some of the
country's largest coal companies to avoid putting aside cash,
bonds or other securities that are typically required to cover
future mine cleanup costs.
Instead, self-bonding allows a company to use its balance
sheet as collateral - a problem when that company goes bankrupt.
Peabody Energy, Arch Coal and Alpha Natural Resources have
all gone bankrupt in the last ten months and left behind roughly
$3.6 billion in self-bond liabilities, according to securities
filings.
Environmentalists have warned officials that coal-producing
states in the west left the self-bonding program open to abuse
and the Office of Surface Mining and Reclamation Enforcement
(OSMRE) on Wednesday said that it would investigate those
concerns.
"I'd recommend that states decide not to accept any new
self-bonds given the current situation in the coal industry,"
OSMRE director Joe Pizarchik told reporters on a conference
call.
Self-bonding may save a coal company money in bankruptcy but
also day-to-day since every dollar that the government insures
is a dollar that does not require private financing.
Peabody and Arch Coal were not immediately available for
comment, while Alpha Natural declined to comment.
Following a complaint by WildEarth Guardians, Pizarchik said
the regulator would open a 30-day comment period on Friday to
hear public concerns about self-bonding.
"We think it's good to solicit broader public feedback, but
we hope (officials) will to move quickly to fix the problems
around self-bonding," said Jeremy Nichols of WildEarth
Guardians.
Coal-producing states have discretion in accepting
self-bonds and any change to the law, which dates to 1977, would
have to be approved by Congress, a process that could take
years.
In the meantime, Pizarchik said, officials would closely
examine dealings between coal companies and states - some of
which have snuffed out self-bonding.
"We don't know whether there is collusion or anything else
but I think the public has the right to know why were (some
states) successful in replacing self-bonds while other states
weren't," Pizarchik said.
