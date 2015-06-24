WASHINGTON, June 24 Lawmakers will examine
whether a program that allows coal companies to forgo mine
cleanup insurance could leave taxpayers with billion dollar
costs, leading members of the U.S. House Committee on Natural
Resources said on Wednesday.
The coal sector is responsible for cleaning up exhausted
mines and they typically pay private insurers to finish that
work if a mining company goes bankrupt.
But a federal program called 'self bonding' has allowed the
largest miners to leave a share of future cleanup uninsured and
lawmakers are concerned that's where taxpayers could take a hit.
"We must ensure taxpayer dollars are not needlessly put at
risk to cover cleanup costs," wrote Rep. Debbie Dingell, the
leading Democrat on the committee's oversight panel.
Rep. Louie Gohmert, the top Republican on the panel, said he
supported such a review.
"Taxpayers should not be on the hook to cover any energy
company's reclamation and cleanup costs, whether that energy be
wind or coal, solar or gas," Gohmert, of Texas, said in a
statement.
The country's four largest coal companies - Peabody Energy
, Alpha Natural Resources, Arch Coal and
Cloud Peak Energy - together have about $2.7 billion in
clean-up costs covered by self bonding, according to securities
filings and regulators.
Last week, Fitch Ratings warned that tougher rules for
self-bonding could push leading coal companies closer to
bankruptcy.
"Tighter self-bonding requirements for distressed coal
entities would reduce liquidity and could hasten restructuring,"
Fitch Ratings wrote.
Lawmaker concerns could lead to a congressional hearing and
put more pressure on Interior Department officials already
examining whether coal companies are financially fit enough to
self-bond.
The shares of many major coal companies have fallen by more
than 90 percent in the last four years and industry analysts
warn that near-term bankruptcies are a real danger.
Dingell said she was also concerned that Peabody Energy and
Arch Coal are wrongly using affiliate companies to win the right
to self bond.
Representatives of the companies could not immediately be
reached for comment.
(Reporting By Patrick Rucker)