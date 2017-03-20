NEW YORK, March 20 Dayton Power & Light, a subsidiary of The AES Corporation, will close two coal-fired power plants in southern Ohio by June 2018, the company announced on Monday.

The company said in a statement emailed to Reuters that the plants, J.M. Stuart and Killen, would not be "economically viable beyond mid-2018." (Reporting by Emily Flitter; Editing by Bernadette Baum)