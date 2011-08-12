* Coal consumption down 2 pct from same week of 2010
* Less heat, more coal-to-gas switching by generators
HOUSTON, Aug 5 U.S. coal consumption was off 3 percent in
the past week, Genscape said Friday, as widespread easing of summer heat
and fuel-switching by power providers cut coal demand.
Use of coal for the week ended Thursday fell 2 percent from the same
week in 2010, the power industry data monitor said.
"A series of cold fronts marching across the northern tier of the
nation finally brought some relief from the heat across the north central
and Northeasteren sectors of the nation," WSI Corp weather service said.
"Falling natural gas prices over the past week accounted for 1.6 Bcf in
total or 229 million cubic feet per day of increased coal-to-gas
switching," Reza Haidari of Thomson Reuters Trading Analytics.
Increased use of gas to run power plants was bolstered by severe heat
in gas-dependent Texas and Oklahoma.
"Extreme heat and humidity continued to dominate across Texas, the
Southern Plains and the lower Mississippi Valley," WSI said.
"The reduction in coal burn due to weather was mitigated by a decrease
of hydro inflows observed in the Pacific Northwest and increased nuclear
generation outage," Haidari said.
In the populous East, the coal-dependent Midwest and Southeast, coal
use fell 4 percent from the previous week and 4 percent from the same week
last year.
In the West, coal use fell 1 percent in the past week and 5 percent
from the same week last year.
Coal use swings up and down seasonally, and varies from week to week
and region to region, depending on electricity demand to run
air-conditioners or power heaters.
Coal plants produce slightly less than 50 percent of U.S. electricity.
Power generation accounts for more than 90 percent of U.S. coal
consumption.
Genscape's regional indexes are calculated separately from the national
index and do not always add up to the separately calculated U.S. total,
Genscape has said.
Production Date Production Week
11-Aug-11 32
Region This wk Lastwk Yr ago Pct wk Pct yr
National 21.39 22.10 21.72 -3 -2
East 18.98 19.68 19.81 -4 -4
West 2.45 2.47 2.59 -1 -5
(Reporting by Bruce Nichols; Editing by John Picinich)