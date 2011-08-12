* Coal consumption down 2 pct from same week of 2010

* Less heat, more coal-to-gas switching by generators

HOUSTON, Aug 5 U.S. coal consumption was off 3 percent in the past week, Genscape said Friday, as widespread easing of summer heat and fuel-switching by power providers cut coal demand.

Use of coal for the week ended Thursday fell 2 percent from the same week in 2010, the power industry data monitor said.

"A series of cold fronts marching across the northern tier of the nation finally brought some relief from the heat across the north central and Northeasteren sectors of the nation," WSI Corp weather service said.

"Falling natural gas prices over the past week accounted for 1.6 Bcf in total or 229 million cubic feet per day of increased coal-to-gas switching," Reza Haidari of Thomson Reuters Trading Analytics.

Increased use of gas to run power plants was bolstered by severe heat in gas-dependent Texas and Oklahoma.

"Extreme heat and humidity continued to dominate across Texas, the Southern Plains and the lower Mississippi Valley," WSI said.

"The reduction in coal burn due to weather was mitigated by a decrease of hydro inflows observed in the Pacific Northwest and increased nuclear generation outage," Haidari said.

In the populous East, the coal-dependent Midwest and Southeast, coal use fell 4 percent from the previous week and 4 percent from the same week last year.

In the West, coal use fell 1 percent in the past week and 5 percent from the same week last year.

Coal use swings up and down seasonally, and varies from week to week and region to region, depending on electricity demand to run air-conditioners or power heaters.

Coal plants produce slightly less than 50 percent of U.S. electricity. Power generation accounts for more than 90 percent of U.S. coal consumption.

Genscape's regional indexes are calculated separately from the national index and do not always add up to the separately calculated U.S. total, Genscape has said.

Production Date Production Week

11-Aug-11 32

Region This wk Lastwk Yr ago Pct wk Pct yr

National 21.39 22.10 21.72 -3 -2

East 18.98 19.68 19.81 -4 -4

West 2.45 2.47 2.59 -1 -5 (Reporting by Bruce Nichols; Editing by John Picinich)