* Coal consumption down 2 pct from same week of 2010

* Fronts relieve heat, generators burn cheaper gas

* Missouri River flooding slows some coal deliveries

HOUSTON, Aug 19 U.S. coal consumption was off 3 percent in the past week, Genscape said Friday, as summer eased its grip across the North and East and power providers used more gas to meet electricity demand.

Use of coal for the week ended Thursday fell 2 percent from the same week in 2010, the power industry data monitor said.

"A series of cold fronts swept across the northern and eastern U.S., bringing relief from the heat to major cities of the Midwest, Northeast and even the deep Southeast, as a cold front made it all the way down to the Gulf Coast early in the week," WSI Corp weather service said.

Power companies, some of which have had coal deliveries slowed by floods along the Missouri River, raised gas consumption 360 million cubic feet per day last week, Thomson Reuters Trading Analytics said.

Year-over-year, an average of 2 billion cubic feet per day more gas is being burned to generate power than at the same time last year, for a total of 5 Bcfd this year, said Reza Haidari of Thomson Reuters Trading Analytics.

Gas prices below $4 per million British thermal units are encouraging power companies to switch on gas-fueled plants rather than coal-fired units. With coal prices over $75, switching is economical. See MCC-C-NYMX, MMC-C-CSX and COAL-EOD=TFS.

In the populous East, including the coal-dependent Midwest and Southeast, coal use fell 3 percent from the previous week and 3 percent from the same week last year.

In the West, coal use rose 2 percent, as coal was called upon to fill in for reduced hydro-electric generation, but was down 5 percent from the same week last year.

Coal use swings up and down seasonally, and varies from week to week and region to region, depending on electricity demand to run air-conditioners or power heaters.

Coal plants produce slightly less than 50 percent of U.S. electricity. Power generation accounts for more than 90 percent of U.S. coal consumption.

Genscape's regional indexes are calculated separately from the national index and do not always add up to the separately calculated U.S. total, Genscape has said.

Production Date Production Week

18-Aug-11 33

Region This wk Lastwk Yr ago Pct wk Pct yr

National 20.85 21.39 21.34 -3 -2

East 18.44 18.98 18.94 -3 -3

West 2.49 2.45 2.61 +2 -5 (Reporting by Bruce Nichols; Editing by John Picinich)