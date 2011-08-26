* Coal consumption up 4 pct from same week of 2010

* Driven by power demand increases in Southeast, Midwest

HOUSTON, Aug 26 U.S. coal consumption was up 3 percent in the past week as heat drove up power demand in the coal-dependent Southeast and Midwest, Genscape said Friday.

Use of coal for the week ended Thursday rose 4 percent from the same week in 2010, the power industry data monitor said.

In the populous East, including the Midwest and Southeast, coal use increased 3 percent from the previous week and 6 percent from the same week last year.

In the West, which also warmed up compared to recent weeks, coal use rose 6 percent and was up 6 percent from the same week last year.

Coal use swings up and down seasonally, and varies from week to week and region to region, depending on electricity demand to run air-conditioners or heaters.

Coal plants produce slightly less than 50 percent of U.S. electricity. Power generation accounts for more than 90 percent of U.S. coal consumption.

Genscape's regional indexes are calculated separately from the national index and do not always add up to the separately calculated U.S. total, Genscape has said.

Production Date Production Week

25-Aug-11 34

Region This wk Lastwk Yr ago Pct wk Pct yr

National 21.51 20.85 20.74 +3 +4

East 18.95 18.44 17.89 +3 +6

West 2.63 2.49 2.49 +6 +6

(Reporting by Bruce Nichols)