* Coal consumption down 2 pct from same week of 2010

* Irene cuts power to millions, reduces demand

HOUSTON, Sept 2 U.S. coal consumption fell 5 percent in the past week as hurricane-turned-tropical-storm Irene cut power to millions, Genscape said on Friday.

Use of coal for the week to Thursday fell 2 percent from the same week of 2010, the power industry data monitor said.

In the populous East, including the Midwest and Southeast, coal use dropped 7 percent from the previous week and 1 percent from the same week last year.

In the West, which has fewer coal-fired power plants, coal consumption fell 2 percent week-to-week but was up 1 percent from the same week last year.

Coal use swings up and down seasonally, and varies from week to week and region to region, depending on electricity demand to run air-conditioners or power heaters.

Coal plants produce slightly less than 50 percent of U.S. electricity. Power generation accounts for more than 90 percent of U.S. coal consumption.

Genscape's regional indexes are calculated separately from the national index and do not always add up to the U.S. total, Genscape has said.

Production Date Production Week

1-Sep-11 35

Region This wk Lastwk Yr ago Pct wk Pct yr

National 20.35 21.51 20.68 -5 -2

East 17.59 18.95 17.85 -7 -1

West 2.58 2.63 2.55 -2 +1 (Reporting by Bruce Nichols; Editing by Dale Hudson)