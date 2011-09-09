* Coal consumption down 5 pct from same week of 2010

HOUSTON, Sept 9 U.S. coal consumption was down 11 percent in the past week, Genscape said, as tropical weather knocked out power and lowered temperatures.

Use of coal for the week ended Thursday fell 5 percent from the same week in 2010, the power industry data monitor said.

In the populous East, including the Midwest and Southeast, coal use dropped 11 percent from the previous week and 2 percent from the same week last year.

Power outages in the Northeast persisted after Irene and the next storm Lee crossed the Southeast and pounded many of the same Northeastern areas.

In the West, which has fewer coal-fired power plants, coal consumption fell 5 percent week-to-week and 7 percent from the same week last year.

Coal use swings up and down seasonally and varies from week to week and region to region, depending on electricity demand to run air-conditioners or power heaters.

Coal plants produce slightly less than 50 percent of U.S. electricity. Power generation accounts for more than 90 percent of U.S. coal consumption.

Genscape's regional indexes are calculated separately from the national index and do not always add up to the separately calculated U.S. total, Genscape has said.

Production Date Production Week

8-Sep-11 35

Region This wk Lastwk Yr ago Pct wk Pct yr

National 18.13 20.35 19.00 -11 -5

East 15.65 17.59 15.89 -11 -2

West 2.46 2.58 2.63 -5 -7 (Reporting by Bruce Nichols)