* Coal consumption down 5 pct from same week of 2010
* Irene and Lee cut power, cool wide areas, reduce demand
HOUSTON, Sept 9 U.S. coal consumption was down
11 percent in the past week, Genscape said, as tropical weather
knocked out power and lowered temperatures.
Use of coal for the week ended Thursday fell 5 percent from
the same week in 2010, the power industry data monitor said.
In the populous East, including the Midwest and Southeast,
coal use dropped 11 percent from the previous week and 2
percent from the same week last year.
Power outages in the Northeast persisted after Irene and
the next storm Lee crossed the Southeast and pounded many of
the same Northeastern areas.
In the West, which has fewer coal-fired power plants, coal
consumption fell 5 percent week-to-week and 7 percent from the
same week last year.
Coal use swings up and down seasonally and varies from week
to week and region to region, depending on electricity demand
to run air-conditioners or power heaters.
Coal plants produce slightly less than 50 percent of U.S.
electricity. Power generation accounts for more than 90 percent
of U.S. coal consumption.
Genscape's regional indexes are calculated separately from
the national index and do not always add up to the separately
calculated U.S. total, Genscape has said.
Production Date Production Week
8-Sep-11 35
Region This wk Lastwk Yr ago Pct wk Pct yr
National 18.13 20.35 19.00 -11 -5
East 15.65 17.59 15.89 -11 -2
West 2.46 2.58 2.63 -5 -7
(Reporting by Bruce Nichols)