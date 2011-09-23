HOUSTON, Sept 23 U.S. coal consumption fell 5 percent last week and 7 percent from the same week a year ago, according to power industry data monitor Genscape.

There was cooler weather in the populous East and Midwest, WSI Corp weather service said. Cheaper natural gas also drove the changes. [NGA/]

Genscape's regional indexes are calculated separately from the national index and do not always add up to the separately calculated U.S. total.

Coal use swings up and down seasonally, and varies from week to week and region to region, depending on electricity demand to run air conditioners or power heaters.

Coal plants produce slightly less than 50 percent of U.S. electricity. Power generation accounts for more than 90 percent of U.S. coal consumption.

Following is a table on coal consumption, in million tons. PRODUCTION DATE: SEPT. 22 PCT PCT REGION THIS WEEK LAST WEEK YR-AGO CHNG WK CHNG YR National 17.87 18.78 19.30 -5 -7 East 15.08 16.21 16.51 -7 -9 West 2.57 2.54 2.44 +1 +5 (Reporting by Bruce Nichols; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)