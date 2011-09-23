HOUSTON, Sept 23 U.S. coal consumption fell 5
percent last week and 7 percent from the same week a year ago,
according to power industry data monitor Genscape.
There was cooler weather in the populous East and Midwest,
WSI Corp weather service said. Cheaper natural gas also drove
the changes. [NGA/]
Genscape's regional indexes are calculated separately from
the national index and do not always add up to the separately
calculated U.S. total.
Coal use swings up and down seasonally, and varies from
week to week and region to region, depending on electricity
demand to run air conditioners or power heaters.
Coal plants produce slightly less than 50 percent of U.S.
electricity. Power generation accounts for more than 90 percent
of U.S. coal consumption.
Following is a table on coal consumption, in million tons.
PRODUCTION DATE: SEPT. 22 PCT PCT
REGION THIS WEEK LAST WEEK YR-AGO CHNG WK CHNG YR
National 17.87 18.78 19.30 -5 -7
East 15.08 16.21 16.51 -7 -9
West 2.57 2.54 2.44 +1 +5
