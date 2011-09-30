HOUSTON, Sept 30 U.S. coal consumption rose 3
percent last week versus the week before but stayed unchanged
from a year earlier, data from power industry data monitor
Genscape showed.
Warmer weather spread last week in the populous East, WSI
Corp weather service said. A slight uptick in nuclear plant
outages [NUKE/] boosted coal use despite cheapening natural
gas. [NGA/]
Coal use swings up and down seasonally, and varies from
week to week and region to region, depending on electricity
demand to run air-conditioners or heaters.
Coal plants produce slightly less than 50 percent of U.S.
electricity. Power generation accounts for more than 90 percent
of U.S. coal consumption.
Following is a table on coal consumption, in millions of
tons. Genscape's regional indexes are calculated separately
from the national index and do not always add up to the U.S.
total.
PRODUCTION DATE: SEPT. 29 PCT PCT
REGION THIS WEEK LAST WEEK YR-AGO CHNG WK CHNG YR
National 18.45 17.87 18.52 +3 0
East 15.80 15.08 16.00 +5 -1
West 2.51 2.57 2.46 -3 +2
(Reporting by Bruce Nichols; Editing by Dale Hudson)