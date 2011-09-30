HOUSTON, Sept 30 U.S. coal consumption rose 3 percent last week versus the week before but stayed unchanged from a year earlier, data from power industry data monitor Genscape showed.

Warmer weather spread last week in the populous East, WSI Corp weather service said. A slight uptick in nuclear plant outages [NUKE/] boosted coal use despite cheapening natural gas. [NGA/]

Coal use swings up and down seasonally, and varies from week to week and region to region, depending on electricity demand to run air-conditioners or heaters.

Coal plants produce slightly less than 50 percent of U.S. electricity. Power generation accounts for more than 90 percent of U.S. coal consumption.

Following is a table on coal consumption, in millions of tons. Genscape's regional indexes are calculated separately from the national index and do not always add up to the U.S. total. PRODUCTION DATE: SEPT. 29 PCT PCT REGION THIS WEEK LAST WEEK YR-AGO CHNG WK CHNG YR National 18.45 17.87 18.52 +3 0 East 15.80 15.08 16.00 +5 -1 West 2.51 2.57 2.46 -3 +2 (Reporting by Bruce Nichols; Editing by Dale Hudson)