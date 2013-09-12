(Adds pressure on coal mining companies, decline in share
prices)
By Valerie Volcovici
MORGANTOWN, W.Va., Sept 12 The Environmental
Protection Agency is due to unveil next week the first batch of
regulations under President Barack Obama's new climate action
plan - a carbon emissions-rate standard for new fossil fuel
power plants.
If standards are as strict as the industry expects, it could
be the death knell for new coal plant construction. The recent
bankruptcy of Longview, a highly efficient West Virginia coal
plant, is an example of the pressures already facing the
industry.
When the Longview plant went into operation in 2011 - the
first new coal plant to go online in West Virginia in 18 years -
its owners wanted to show that there is a future role for coal
in the U.S. energy mix.
Located in Maidsville, 10 miles from the Pennsylvania border
in West Virginia's coal heavy northern panhandle, Longview was
built to generate electricity cheaply, efficiently and with a
smaller carbon footprint than a traditional coal-fired plant.
But on Aug. 30, the 700 megawatt supercritical pulverized
coal plant filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection along with
its coal supplier, Mepco Holdings. It is in the process of
financial restructuring.
Longview's bankruptcy filing cited construction and design
issues that led to extended outages as a reason for the
bankruptcy. But it also pointed to unfavorable market conditions
that made the plant uneconomical.
The bankruptcy "signals that the expense and competitiveness
of coal in an environment in which natural gas is very prolific
and is at a lower price presents challenges," Republican
Congresswoman Shelley Moore Capito told Reuters on the sidelines
of a coal industry conference in Martinsburg, West Virginia,
this month.
NEW STANDARD ON THE WAY
The bankruptcy highlights the difficulties facing even the
most efficient coal-fired power plants in the United States.
Those challenges will get even harder when federal regulators
unveil emissions standards for new fossil fuel power plants.
The EPA is due to issue an emissions-rate standard for new
fossil fuel power plants by Sept. 20. Proposed standards on
existing plants will follow in 2014.
Obama asked the EPA to re-propose a rule it introduced last
year using a section of the federal Clean Air Act that required
all new power plants, including those that use coal, to meet a
standard of 1,000 pounds of carbon dioxide per megawatt hour -
the rate of an average gas-fired plant.
Sources that have met with the administration in recent
weeks said the agency has likely revised its earlier proposal to
provide separate standards for natural gas and coal plants, and
also raised the emissions limits for coal plants.
Current indications are that the coal limits could range
from 1,300 lbs/MWh to 1,600 lbs/MWh, the sources said.
Industry analysts said that unless the EPA sets the standard
for coal plants at a rate of at least 1,900 lbs/MWh, there is no
way a new coal plant could be built in the United States.
The new rules, like those initially proposed in 2012, are
also likely to include a requirement for new coal plants to use
a form of carbon capture and storage (CCS), a technology that
captures carbon emissions and stores the carbon underground,
that is years away from being available on a commercial scale.
Only one commercial-scale project is under way in
Mississippi, but despite some financial and technical support
from the Department of Energy, it has faced major cost overruns.
INDUSTRY CONCERNS
Plants such as Longview, which experts said was one of the
industry's most efficient, have a carbon emissions rate of
around 1,900 lbs/MWh, according to the American Coalition for
Clean Coal Electricity, a coal industry lobbying group, which
analyzed emissions rates of about 50 coal plants that have come
on line since 2005.
"Longview is having a hard time surviving financially even
though it is the most efficient plant around. Under these new
regulations, a plant like this couldn't even be built," said
James Van Nostrand, director of the Center for Energy and
Sustainable Development at West Virginia University.
He said because of its low heat rate and its compliance with
other federal emission controls, such as for sulfur dioxide,
Longview should have been competitive in the deregulated market
it served, a 14-state region that covers an area from Illinois
to New Jersey.
Wholesale electricity prices fell significantly since
construction began in 2007 after the economic downturn cut
demand for electricity and in the face of competition from cheap
natural gas prices, according to Longview's bankruptcy filing.
Most U.S. miners sell both thermal coal, used to generate
electricity, and metallurgical coal, used to make steel. In
recent quarters both segments have been under pressure.
Coal mining companies Alpha Natural Resources Inc,
Peabody Energy Corp and Arch Coal Inc are all
down at least 30 percent year to date, although prices have
clawed higher since June, when they hit multi-year lows in
anticipation of Obama's climate actions.
FORCING TECHNOLOGY
Ann Weeks, legal director of environmental group the Clean
Air Task Force, said her organization has been pushing for the
EPA to set an emissions standard as stringent as in the initial
proposal since the rule is the hallmark of Obama's climate plan.
"This section (of the Clean Air Act) is meant to be
technology-forcing," said Weeks, who argues that a strong
emissions standard would accelerate deployment of the carbon
capture technology.
But industry groups say that regulation alone is not enough
to ensure use of the expensive technology.
"If the technology is not affordable and the regulations are
not stringent, nothing will happen. You need incentives," Victor
Der, North America operations manager for the Global CCS
Institute, said in Washington this week.
Eugene Trisko, a lawyer who represents clients such as the
American Coalition for Clean Coal Electricity in energy and
environmental matters, said CCS cannot be deployed if coal
plants, such as Longview, are unable to run.
He said that it makes more sense to enable new and efficient
coal plants to run because they are better candidates than old
plants to install CCS technology when it is commercially
available.
"If you really wanted to advance CCS, you really need to
build new coal plants because those are the plants that one day
or another would be the laboratories for CCS," he said.
"Nobody is going to put CCS on plants that are 50 years
old," he added.
But some environmentalists argue that new EPA rules will
only add another layer of financial risk around coal plant
investment even in coal-reliant states like West Virginia.
Instead of investing in new coal plants, which will only
become more costly, states should diversify their energy supply,
said Cathy Kunkel, an energy research consultant and fellow at
the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis.
"Doubling down on coal is not reasonable at this juncture.
It doesn't make sense for West Virginia ratepayers to foot the
bill for a massive investment in coal," she said.
