WASHINGTON, Jan 15 () - U.S. Interior Secretary Sally Jewell
on Friday ordered a pause on issuing new coal leases on federal
land as the Obama administration takes another step to control
climate change.
The pause in new coal leasing could last three years, Jewell
said, while officials determine how to protect the taxpayers'
stake in coal sales from public lands and how burning coal could
worsen climate change.
This is the first major review of the country's coal program
in three decades. Federal land accounts for over 40 percent of
U.S. coal production.
