(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are
his own)
By John Kemp
LONDON Dec 4 Supporters of renewables often
imply the clean-energy revolution is close to phasing out fossil
fuels for electricity generation in the United States,
especially polluting coal-fired power plants.
They point to the wind farms sprouting up in Texas and
across the Great Plains, as well as the giant solar thermal
arrays being commissioned in California, as signs that coal's
days are numbered.
In California, the state's Renewables Portfolio Standard
(RPS) requires power retailers to procure at least 33 percent of
their electricity from eligible renewable sources by 2020.
Regulators are confident the state will easily surpass that
goal.
Portfolio standards have also been enacted in 36 other
states plus the District of Colombia mandating minimum
generation from renewables, according to the U.S. Department of
Energy.
Only Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Kentucky,
Louisiana, Mississippi, Nebraska, South Carolina, Tennessee and
Wyoming have no RPS in force. Most are major coal states or rely
heavily on coal-fired power stations for their electricity
supply.
Coal's share of power generation has been falling since the
mid-1980s and the decline has accelerated since 2005. Existing
coal-fired power plants are being shut down as operators switch
to cheaper natural gas and struggle to comply with emissions
controls. Few, if any, new ones are likely to be built.
In November, the federally chartered Tennessee Valley
Authority, the major power producer for large parts of the
southeast United States, said it would close eight coal-fired
units after it concluded they could not be economically upgraded
to comply with more-stringent emissions rules.
Draft CO2 emission standards would require any coal-fired
power plants built in future to be fitted with as-yet untested
carbon capture and storage technology, prompting coal-state
senators to complain bitterly that the Obama administration is
waging a "war on coal".
Environmental groups hope the majority of the country's coal
reserves, the largest in the world, remain buried underground
and unused. They are likely to be disappointed, however.
Forecasts of coal's demise are premature.
There is simply no way to eliminate or substantially reduce
reliance on coal over the next two decades and still meet
growing demand for electricity at affordable prices.
AN INDISPENSABLE FUEL
In the year to June 2013, coal-fired plants accounted for 39
percent of all power generated in the United States, the lowest
level for more than four decades, and down from over 50 percent
between 1990 and 2004, according to the U.S. Energy Information
Administration (EIA).
Thanks to shale, power generators fired by natural gas have
been able to out-compete coal-fired rivals. Earlier this year,
gas-fired plants accounted for 30 percent of all power output,
double their share at the start of the century (link.reuters.com/cyp25v).
Even so, coal remains the dominant source of electricity in
the United States. In the year to June, coal-fired plants
supplied an average of 132 terrawatt-hours (TWh) per month,
compared with 98 TWh from natural gas, 64 TWh from nuclear and
23 TWh from conventional hydroelectric dams.
If gas is to replace coal, as environmentalists hope, and
gas producers such as Shell are lobbying for, gas generation
would need to increase almost 135 percent from the current,
already record, level. The implied gas demand would stretch the
industry's capacity to supply it, even with the shale boom.
Renewables look even less likely to replace coal in the next
two decades. Wind and solar accounted for only 4 percent of net
power generation in the 12 months ending in June. Total output
was just one-tenth of that from coal: wind and solar output
would need to increase by an order of magnitude (literally) to
replace the current fleet of coal-fired units.
In fact, wind and solar production would need to rise by
even more than this. Planned electrification of heating and
transport systems, including plug-in electric vehicles, will
ensure electricity demand continues to grow throughout the 2020s
and 2030s.
By 2040, U.S. electricity consumption is projected to hit
4,842 TWh per year, almost 25 percent higher than 2013,
according to the EIA.
On current policies, coal-fired power generation will still
account for around 38 percent of total electricity production,
or 1,775 TWh, about 13 percent higher than today.
Legislative changes may be able to shift the generation mix,
especially if the federal government enacts rules for greenhouse
emissions from existing power plants. But there is no scenario
under which coal-fired power generation can be phased out
largely or completely within the next two decades while still
providing electricity at affordable prices.
The same trends are even more pronounced worldwide. Coal has
been the fastest-growing source of energy globally over the last
three decades, led by increasing electricity demand across Asia.
Rising incomes across the region will ensure that electricity
demand and coal consumption continue to grow rapidly through
2040.
CALIFORNIA DREAMING
California's RPS is often held up as an example of what
ambitious policies can achieve in greening the electricity
supply.
But a closer look shows California's electricity system is
far from typical and may hold few lessons for the rest of the
nation, let alone developing Asia.
For a start, California imports about a third of its
electricity. EIA data shows the state accounted for just under 5
percent of nationwide generation in 2010, less than Texas,
Florida or Pennsylvania, and about the same as Illinois.
California imports electricity from across the Western
Interconnection, the giant power grid that covers the western
third of the United States as well as neighbouring parts of
Canada, linking California's demand centres in Los Angeles and
the Bay Area with hydroelectric dams as far away as Washington
state as well as coal-fired power plants in Utah and Wyoming.
In-state generation is not typical either. California
produces just 1 percent of its power from coal. Instead the
state relies on natural gas for around half of its power
production, with hydro and nuclear accounting for around 15
percent each (before recent nuclear power plant closures).
Geothermal power chips in another 6 percent.
Nuclear, hydro and geothermal will continue to satisfy much
of the state's baseload. Variable energy resources such as solar
and wind have to be integrated on top of that with gas-fired
plants, which tend to be more flexible than coal-fired
generators.
EASTERN POWER GRID
The problem is very different on the Eastern
Interconnection, the even more massive set of interlinked power
grids that cover the eastern two-thirds of the country as well
as central and eastern Canada.
The Eastern Interconnection contains 84 percent of all the
coal-fired units in the United States - and most of those are
concentrated in two sub-regions: the Southeast and the
mid-Atlantic/Great Lakes.
Coal accounted for 50 percent of all power generation on the
Eastern Interconnection in 2010 and as much as 41 percent as
recently as 2012 - 8 percentage points and 6 percentage points
more than for the nation as a whole.
Of the 269 GW of coal-fired generating capacity on the
Eastern Interconnection, roughly a third is concentrated in just
five states: Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West
Virginia.
By 2015, the average age of the coal units in these five
states will be almost 50 years, according to a report by the
Eastern Interconnection States' Planning Council published in
June on the "Current and future direction of coal-fired power in
the Eastern Interconnection".
Many of these plants are old, small and inefficient, so they
will close in the next two decades as they reach the end of
their economic lives. Natural gas and renewables will thus
continue to expand their market share.
But replacing a substantial proportion of coal-fired units
would require a massive scaling up of the gas industry and leave
power producers dangerously dependent on a single fuel.
Integrating a high share of renewables onto the eastern
grid, and coupling them with coal as well as gas, will be much
more challenging than in the west.
Environmentalists may not be happy about the prospect, but
coal will therefore remain indispensable in the eastern United
States.
That explains why the Obama administration, reluctantly, and
the International Energy Agency, with somewhat more enthusiasm,
continue to back research into carbon capture technology.
According to the IEA: "With coal and other fossil fuels
remaining dominant in the fuel mix, there is no climate-friendly
scenario in the long run without carbon capture and storage."
