(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are
his own)
By John Kemp
LONDON Dec 5 President Barack Obama has
directed the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to
finalise regulations on the amount of carbon dioxide (CO2)
emitted by existing coal-fired power plants by June 2015, as
part of the White House Climate Action Plan.
The EPA has already published draft regulations that would
limit greenhouse emissions from new coal plants to no more than
1,000 lbs of carbon dioxide per megawatt-hour of electricity
generated (lbs/MWh).
The agency is now consulting with states, environmental
groups and power producers on standards for existing and
modified plants.
According to the EPA, standards for existing stations are
"expected to be different from, and less stringent than, the
standards proposed for future (power plants)" reflecting the
differences between retrofitting existing plants and those not
yet built.
Last year, the Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC), one
of the most influential environmental lobbying groups in
Washington, published its own recommendations for emissions
standards for existing coal plants, in a report provocatively
titled "Closing the Power Plant Carbon Pollution Loophole".
The NRDC's proposals are significant because the council
works closely with the White House and EPA on climate policy and
they could have a significant influence on the EPA's own
rulemaking.
The NRDC wants the EPA to limit emissions from coal plants
to no more than 1,800 lbs/MWh from 2016, falling to 1,500
lbs/MWh from 2020 and just 1,200 lbs/MWh from 2025.
The limits would cut CO2 emissions by 22 percent in 2020
compared with a situation in which no action is taken, according
to the NRDC.
Estimated social, medical and economic benefits could be
worth up to $60 billion per year, while compliance costs would
be as little as $4 billion, giving a cost-benefit ratio of as
much as 15:1.
BEYOND THE PALE
The NRDC's report is largely silent on how coal plants could
meet these targets except by running less often.
The report wants the government to set targets that will be
impossible for coal-fired power plants to meet, then give them
credits for funding demand-side management schemes intended to
reduce electricity consumption.
The NRDC explains: "The (proposed) CO2 standard has the
effect of ensuring that the energy efficiency savings displace
higher-emitting coal generation rather than natural gas. The
result of the CO2 policy is to reduce both total generation and
the market share of coal, while increasing the market share of
natural gas and renewables."
At first glance, the proposed limits for existing plants
appear generous compared with the 1,000 lbs/MWh for newly built
ones. But the standards would still be almost impossible for
most coal-fired plants to meet.
Older subcritical coal plants emit over 2,000 lbs/MWh,
according to the Coal Industry Advisory Board. Even the most
modern supercritical and ultra-supercritical plants emit over
1,800 lbs/MWh ("21st Century Coal", IEA, 2013).
The NRDC makes much of the fact that the proposal would give
power producers and state regulators flexibility over how they
meet the emissions standard.
"NRDC's proposal is designed to give power plant operators
freedom to choose how they would achieve the required emission
reductions, giving credit for increases in energy efficiency and
electricity generation using renewable sources and allowing
emission-rate averaging among fossil fuel-fired power plants,"
the lobby group explains.
"States would also have freedom to design their own
approach, as long as it achieved equivalent emission
reductions," it added.
But nowhere does the report explain how existing power
plants could be retrofitted to cut their emissions by more than
300 lbs/MWh in the case of modern supercritical systems, and
over 500 lbs/MWh for older subcritical ones, by the end of the
decade.
The flexibility promised by the report is therefore an
illusion. There is no utility-scale coal plant anywhere in the
world today meeting the 1,500 lbs/MWh standard that the NRDC
wants to be compulsory seven years from now.
DEMAND REDUCTION
In theory, coal plants could meet the standard by fitting
CO2 capture systems. In developing its regulations for new
plants, the EPA cited the example of the new integrated
gasification and combined cycle (IGCC) power plant with carbon
capture and storage (CCS), which Southern Company is building in
Kemper County, Mississippi.
But Kemper has faced lengthy construction delays, gone
billions of dollars over budget, and is still not operational.
Kemper does not really prove anything about the feasibility of
IGCC-CCS systems. If anything, it suggests they are not yet
technologically and commercially mature.
Building an IGCC power plant equipped with CCS on a
greenfield site is very different from retrofitting an existing
plant, as the EPA and the NRDC have acknowledged.
But without IGCC, CCS or oxycombustion technology, none of
which has yet been proved commercially, there is no way any
conventional coal plant can meet the targets which the NRDC
suggests should be mandatory by 2020.
The NRDC makes no secret of the fact it wants targets to be
met by reducing electricity consumption. "Demand-side management
is the most cost-effective emission reduction option," the
report explains.
In effect, coal plants will be made to pay for
energy-efficiency measures and renewable generation that will
put them out of business.
BEST SYSTEM?
The NRDC describes its proposals as the "best system of
emission reduction", echoing language contained in the Clean Air
Act.
The act empowers the EPA to set performance standards
"achievable through the application of the best system of
emission reduction which ... has been adequately demonstrated"
(42 USC 7411).
Anticipating challenges in the courts and Congress from the
coal industry and some power producers, the NRDC believes its
proposals will "establish a robust framework that is
technically, legally and politically defensible".
But it is far from clear that fixing impossible targets for
coal plants is feasible, reasonable or flexible, or that doing
so can withstand political and judicial scrutiny.
Coal producers and power companies accuse the Obama
administration and environmentalists of waging a "war on coal".
The administration counters that it is committed to an "all
of the above" energy policy including a role for coal coupled
with CCS.
But the unrealistic targets contained in the NRDC report
suggest there is some truth in coal producers' and generators'
complaints.
The NRDC's recommendations are really a demand-side
management and renewables electricity policy dressed up as a
proposal for limiting emissions from coal plants.
TECHNOLOGY FORCING
The underlying assumption is that the power industry can
solve the problems of cutting CO2, increasing renewables and
curbing electricity consumption if it is set ambitious targets
and threatened with severe penalties for not meeting them.
In war, necessity is the mother of invention. The NRDC and
other environmental groups want to adopt a similar "technology
forcing" approach to climate change. It is an idea endorsed by
the president and his senior advisers.
Obama has accused opponents of aggressive emissions
standards of "a fundamental lack of faith in American business
and American ingenuity".
Announcing his Climate Action Plan back in June, the
president noted "in America we've always used new technologies -
we've used science; we've used research and development and
discovery to make the old rules obsolete".
But there is a fine line between setting ambitious targets
and unrealistic ones.
The legal acceptability of the 1,000 lbs/MWh limit for new
plants has still to be tested in the courts.
Coal accounts for 40 percent of U.S. power generation,
compared with just 4 percent from renewables such as wind and
solar, or a little over 11 percent if conventional hydroelectric
plants are included.
However, many coal-fired plants are old, small and
inefficient. Large parts of the coal fleet will need to be
replaced in the coming decades.
The EPA should reject the NRDC's recommendations and set
compliance targets around 1,800 lbs/MWh from 2020, which would
encourage power companies to replace ageing, inefficient plants
with modern supercritical units, boosting efficiency and cutting
emissions at the same time.
Once IGCC, CCS and oxycombustion systems have been
adequately demonstrated, that target could be gradually lowered
over time, to encourage their uptake.
(Editing by Dale Hudson)