UPDATE 5-White House denies Trump order on biofuels program pending, markets roiled
* Renewable credits, corn, refining prices swing in volatile trade
WASHINGTON Jan 4 The U.S. Department of the Interior said on Friday that it will tighten oversight of how companies pay federal royalties on certain coal exports after senior lawmakers called for a probe into the matter.
"Coal resources on federal lands are assets that belong to all Americans and the Department is committed to collecting every dollar due per provisions of existing law," Patrick Etchart, a spokesman for the Office of Natural Resources Revenue, an agency of the Interior Department, said in a statement.
Earlier on Friday Democratic Senator Ron Wyden, the incoming chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, and the panel's leading Republican, Senator Lisa Murkowski, said they were concerned that coal companies may be shorting royalty payments and called for officials to investigate.
* Renewable credits, corn, refining prices swing in volatile trade
Feb 28 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday: ADDRESS TO CONGRESS After a turbulent start to his presidency, Trump goes before Congress on Tuesday night to give a speech that will be closely watched for details of his plans for the economy and whether he can strike a more conciliatory tone. The White House and Congress lack agreement on a plan to repeal and replace Obamacare amid signs of growing Republican div
WASHINGTON, Feb 28 U.S. President Donald Trump signed an order on Tuesday directing environmental regulators to review an Obama-era rule that expanded the number of federally protected waterways as the president targets regulations that conservatives consider government overreach.