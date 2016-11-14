(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are
LONDON, Nov 14 President Barack Obama's
administration has been blamed for the closure of a record
number of coal-fired power plants across and heavy job losses in
the mining industry.
Since the current administration began in January 2009, more
than 400 coal-fired power units have closed across the United
States and around 33,000 coal-mining jobs have disappeared.
Coal now accounts for only a third of electricity generated
in the United States down from almost half when the president
took office.
The administration's opponents criticise it for waging a
"war on coal" to support cleaner forms of energy including wind,
solar and natural gas.
The administration's supporters credit it with forcing the
closure of power plants that were a major source of air
pollution as well as greenhouse gases (tmsnrt.rs/2eT5xUI).
But the reality is most of the coal-fired units that have
closed since the president took office were very old and
inefficient and would likely have closed anyway.
OLD AND WORN OUT
The average coal-fired power unit closed during the Obama
administration started generating electricity in 1960 and almost
all of them began generating before 1971.
So most of the retired units were already over 50 years old
and had been producing power much longer than the typical
generating unit (tmsnrt.rs/2eT8oNf).
The average retired unit had a capacity of just 80-100
megawatts, much smaller than the 500-1,000 megawatts now
considered the minimum efficient size for a coal plant.
Aging power plants require much more maintenance to keep
them running safely which means they are typically available to
generate for far fewer hours each year than more modern ones.
Most components in a coal-fired power plant will show wear
and tear as a result of prolonged operation and eventually need
replacing ("Coal-fired electric power plant life extension",
Martin Marietta, 1986).
Power plant components are subjected to high pressures and
temperatures, repeated cycles of heating and cooling, constant
exposure to steam and corrosive impurities including sulphur.
The result is a range of damage including creep, fatigue,
erosion and corrosion.
Boiler tubes and drums, main steam lines, turbine blades and
forgings, scrubbers and generator winding supports are among the
expensive items that need replacing.
Power companies must make a commercial decision whether to
incur large capital costs to extend the life of existing coal
plants or replace them with other sources of generation.
MORE FLEXIBLE WITH GAS
In practice, it has been cheaper to replace coal-fired power
plants with combined-cycle gas turbines which are quicker and
cheaper to build, easier to run, and offer more generation
flexibility.
CCGTs can ramp their production up and down much faster than
coal-fired units making them much more suitable for
load-following and two-shifting operations (running during the
day while switching off at night).
CCGTs are therefore much more attractive for generators
needing flexibility to operate in deregulated wholesale power
markets.
Most new thermal power plants built in the United States
since the early 1990s have therefore been fuelled by gas and
employ a CCGT design.
Cheaper gas prices thanks to the shale revolution have
entrenched the advantage of gas-fired power generation even
further.
Coal units might have survived if demand for electricity had
continued growing, in which case it might have made sense to
keep them running while building gas-fired power stations to
meet incremental demand (tmsnrt.rs/2fqZiLy).
But growth in electricity demand has been slowing for
decades. Consumption has been essentially flat since 2007,
according to an analysis of data from the U.S. Energy
Information Administration (tmsnrt.rs/2fhgq6D).
In a stagnant electricity market, coal-fired power
generation has been pitted head to head with natural gas, and
lost.
CONTINUED DECLINE LIKELY
Most utilities and independent power producers have opted
not to extend the life of coal fired units when the time for the
next major refit has arrived.
The Obama administration's encouragement of more solar and
wind generation, both by utilities and by households, has
worsened the predicament for coal-fired generators.
Stricter pollution and emissions regulations for new power
coal-fired power plants (finalised) and existing ones (currently
being challenged in court) have added to the compliance burden
for coal-fired plants.
But most of those power plants would have retired in any
case because it was no longer commercially viable to keep them
running.
Coal retirements look set to continue in the medium term
even if the forthcoming Trump administration ends the "war on
coal".
The average age of coal-fired units still in operation is 39
years (the capacity-weighted average unit first operated in
1977).
By contrast, the average age of combined-cycle gas units is
just 13 years (the median plant began generating in 2003).
Very few new coal-fired power units have been constructed in
recent years and it is hard to see that changing unless gas
prices rise significantly or the demand for electricity starts
growing faster.
So the coal fleet will continue shrinking as existing plants
reach the end of their lives and are replaced by other forms of
generation.