WASHINGTON, March 7 The Obama administration has
rejected a plea by billionaire investor William Koch to refund
as much as $14 million in royalties on a now-shut Colorado mine,
according to a letter explaining the decision.
The Interior Department last week ruled that Oxbow Mining, a
subsidiary of Koch-controlled Oxbow Carbon LLC, is not entitled
to a 'royalty rate reduction' since the move would do nothing to
return the mine to life.
Reducing royalty rates has been a tool used by the federal
government for decades when maximizing coal production was part
of a national energy policy.
Oxbow closed its Elk Creek site in western Colorado two
years ago after setbacks such as a fire and partial collapse
made working the underground mine too costly, according to the
company and regulatory paperwork.
Oxbow has said it has no plans to reopen the facility, which
once employed more than 200 people. Machinery is being sold for
scrap and the mine is ready to be sealed, according to
regulatory paperwork.
"These circumstances indicate that a royalty rate reduction
will not expand recovery or promote further development of the
leases," the Interior Department's Bureau of Land Management
wrote last week in a letter made public on Monday.
'Royalty rate reduction' and other such programs meant to
promote coal production on public lands are now under scrutiny
since President Barack Obama has vowed to curb the nation's
reliance on fossil fuels, which contribute to global warming.
William Koch was an heir to the Fred C. Koch family fortune,
and two of his brothers, Charles and David, are leading figures
in conservative politics.
While William Koch is not as politically prominent as his
brothers, he has been a significant political donor to
conservative causes in the past.
A spokesman for Koch and Oxbow did not immediately respond
to a call for comment.
Rocky Mountain coal has been valued at $35 a ton or more in
the last several years, according to a Reuters review of Energy
Information Administration data.
Because the BLM recommends a royalty rate reduction on 13.1
million tons of coal, the decision positions Oxbow to receive at
least a $14 million refund on fuel mined since 2012, according
to a Reuters calculation.
(Reporting By Patrick Rucker; Editing by Bernard Orr)