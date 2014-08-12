WASHINGTON Aug 12 A year ago, U.S. President
Barack Obama sought to mobilize the nation behind a grand plan:
fight climate change by slashing carbon pollution at home, while
prodding other countries to follow.
A key part of that strategy was for the United States to
stop using public money to finance the construction of most
coal-fired power plants abroad, seen as one of the main causes
of rising pollution from heat-trapping gases.
But a year later, momentum has stalled on the Obama
administration's plan for a global "domino effect" that would
choke off financing for coal projects from public lending
institutions around the world. Some key lenders continue to
finance coal projects, and the Export-Import Bank of the United
Stastes has put its ban on hold.
In the past year, Japan has approved funding for three major
coal plants in energy-thirsty emerging markets. And Germany,
typically a leader in global climate action, continues to
support coal projects.
Observers say a new development bank from the BRICS group of
emerging markets - Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa
- is also unlikely to follow strict coal limits when it launches
in two years.
If countries move away from coal as a fuel source, they are
likely to do so for reasons other than a lack of public funding.
In 2012, according to the World Resources Institute, almost
1,200 coal-fired power plants had been proposed globally, with
China and Pakistan accounting for the majority of the projects.
COMMERCIAL INTERESTS RULE
U.S. officials say their plan to limit public support for
coal has had a global impact, with the World Bank, the European
Investment Bank, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and the
Nordic countries joining the effort over the past year.
Now, the United States is trying to persuade other countries
to change their export credit policies "to help level the
playing field for U.S. coal-related energy exporters and bring
other countries' financing practices in line with their climate
change policies," Treasury spokeswoman Holly Shulman told
Reuters.
U.S. officials have floated proposals at multilateral forums
such as the G20 but have been rebuffed by Japan and Germany.
U.S. Treasury officials have also discussed with China the role
that public funds can play in developing less carbon-intensive
energy sources.
Scott Morris, a former Treasury official for development
finance, said the rapid change the United States has hoped for
was never realistic.
"It's harder to be pure, whether on climate or any other
issue, in the face of domestic commercial interest," said
Morris, now a senior associate with the Washington, D.C., think
tank Center for Global Development.
Even within the United States, some lawmakers, especially
from coal-producing states, want to end coal project
restrictions at the Export-Import Bank.
The bank has suspended its internal ban on coal plant
financing until September and is mulling funding for a massive
coal mine in Jharkhand, India.
Japan's development bank, JBIC, is the world's biggest
public investor in coal projects and is likely to help India if
the United States and European countries pass.
From 2007 to 2013, Japan invested $19.7 billion in coal
projects overseas, according to the Natural Resources Defense
Council, an environmental group.
The 2011 Fukushima nuclear accident prompted Japan's
government to rely more on coal technology to boost exports and
the economy, said Kimiko Hirata, international director for the
Kiko Network, a climate-focused non-governmental organization.
Germany, meanwhile, is expected to publish a review of its
stance on funding coal plants in October. A spokesman for the
German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development
declined to provide more details.
From 2006 to 2013, KfW, Germany's state development bank,
lent $3.7 billion to coal projects in Greece, India, Serbia,
South Africa and Australia.
KfW said its support for coal is dwarfed by its investments
in environmental protection, but added that it continues to
support coal to give energy access to countries that cannot move
away from fossil fuels immediately.
The World Bank and many developing countries agree,
contending that there are not enough economically feasible
alternatives to fossil fuels.
The Bank agreed to support new coal projects only in
countries with no other options to meet energy needs, but has
said a strict no-coal policy is not realistic.
For reasons of energy access, the new BRICS development bank
is unlikely to have the same limits on coal lending as the World
Bank.
Although public finance for coal plants will continue, some
countries are trying to reduce their dependency amid domestic
politics and economic pressures, analysts say.
China's total coal production is likely to grow as its
economy expands, but Beijing wants to curb the fuel's share of
its energy mix to fight air pollution.
And in India, coal projects are running into problems with
economic viability, said Ashish Fernandes, a campaigner for
Greenpeace.
"This kind of warning signal (on coal), as the actual
reality of investing in coal plants today, is just as important
as whether the BRICS bank announces new restrictions," said
Justin Guay, policy analyst with the Sierra Club.
(1 US dollar = 0.7491 euro)
(Additional reporting by Christoph Steitz in Frankfurt; editing
by Ros Krasny and Douglas Royalty)