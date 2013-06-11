WASHINGTON, June 11 U.S. officials who
administer a federal coal program have undervalued the fuel,
costing taxpayers $62 million in some recent mining leases
alone, said a government report released on Tuesday.
About 40 percent of the coal sold in the United States is
drawn from federal land and the program is administered by the
Interior Department's Bureau of Land Management, which is
required to seek a fair price on behalf of taxpayers.
"We found weaknesses in the current coal sale process that
could put the government at risk of not receiving the full, fair
market value for the leases," Interior's Inspector General, the
investigative arm of the department, said in an independent
review.
Federal officials have often used a low benchmark price for
determining the value of coal when a higher price was more
fitting, the report concludes.
Such an error in finding a fair market value (FMV) can add
up to large sums when such large blocks of coal are auctioned,
the report finds.
Seven coal leases were conducted since 2011 in the coal-rich
Powder River Basin of Wyoming and in those cases, the report
concludes, and "even a 1-cent-per-ton undervaluation in the FMV
calculation could result in a $3 million revenue loss."
The report also concludes that federal officials do not
properly account for the value of Powder River Basin coal in
export markets - particularly Asia.
In February, the Interior Department said that it will
investigate whether coal companies wrongly cleared their sales
through sister companies in order to skirt royalty payouts on
those Asian sales.
Arch Coal Inc, Peabody Energy Corp and Cloud
Peak Energy Inc. are among the leaders in Asian coal
exports.