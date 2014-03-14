By Elizabeth Dilts
| NEW YORK, March 14
NEW YORK, March 14 Power producers' coal ash
disposal ponds like the one that leaked toxic sludge into a
North Carolina river in February may soon become a thing of the
past.
After six years of deliberation, the U.S. Environmental
Protection Agency in May will decide on changes to the Clean
Water Act that would direct power companies to remove dangerous
impurities, including carcinogens, from coal ash wastewater
before releasing it into rivers that supply drinking water.
While the new regulations will not prohibit riverside coal
ash disposal sites, the increased cost of wastewater treatment -
up to $1 billion for the industry each year - could persuade
power producers to move such sites inland, experts and industry
groups said.
The ash, a by-product of burning coal to produce
electricity, is a major industry in the United States. While
much of it is mixed with water and stored in huge shallow ponds,
nearly half is recycled and used as a strengthening agent in
cement for roads and bridges nationwide.
At least 30,000 tons of arsenic-laced coal ash were released
into North Carolina's Dan River in early February when a pipe
broke under Duke Energy Corp's 27-acre (11-hectare) ash
pond. Officials found a second leak on Feb. 10.
The spills prompted a criminal investigation by the U.S.
Attorney's Office in Raleigh. North Carolina Governor Pat McCroy
asked Duke to move the pond, at the now-retired Dan River Steam
Station in Eden, farther inland from the river. Duke is already
mired in a long-running legal battle with the state over the
storage of coal ash waste.
"If the [Clean Water Act's] Effluent Guidelines had been in
place, they might have stopped this disaster," said Frank
Holleman, senior attorney at the Southern Environmental Law
Center, which has sued Duke over several of its coal ash ponds.
The guidelines "might have pressured these utilities to move
the ash further away from water supplies," Holleman said.
SUBSTANTIAL COSTS
The EPA has been considering changes to the Clean Water
Act's Effluent Guidelines since 2008, after the worst U.S. coal
ash spill in history sent 5 million cubic yards of the substance
into a Tennessee river, contaminating hundreds of acres of land.
Since then, the EPA has collected more than 200,000 public
comments. The process was delayed at various points as industry
groups requested that the new wastewater rules coincide with
other new guidelines for coal ash disposal.
Recycled and treated coal ash is present in three-quarters
of all concrete used in the U.S. transportation infrastructure
and in most highways and bridges in California, according to the
American Road & Transportation Builders Association.
Industry groups have opposed the tougher guidelines as they
stand, saying the methods of testing and treatment of wastewater
are not economically viable.
"EPA has listed a number of technology options, some of
which appear reasonable and appropriate, but most of which if
adopted would impose substantial costs on the generation fleet
without providing corresponding benefits," the Edison Electric
Institute trade association said in a letter to the EPA on Sept.
20.
A Duke spokesman declined to comment for this article, but
in a letter to the EPA in September, the company said there was
no proof that wastewater testing was cost-effective or feasible.
The EPA said it followed established rulemaking procedures.
The agency is under a court order to make a decision by May 22
on what rules it will issue.
HAZARDOUS WASTE?
Other changes to regulations proposed since 2008 have
already affected parts of the coal ash business.
For example, regulators are considering whether to label the
material a hazardous waste, which would allow the EPA greater
oversight of its disposal.
Just the mention of the hazardous waste label has slowed
activity in certain parts of the industry.
John Ward, head of government relations for the American
Coal Ash Association, said recycling of the material had
declined since regulators began considering the hazardous waste
term.
If recycling had continued at pre-2008 levels, Ward's group
estimates, there would be 25 million tons less coal ash in ponds
today.
A decision on the wastewater regulations not only would
clear up the uncertainty that has slowed the recycling business,
Ward said, it also might have kept spills into rivers and lakes
from happening.
"The facilities that are all causing the problems here are
all regulatable under the Clean Water Act," Ward said. "If the
EPA had stuck to their schedule on getting their rule finished,
maybe that would have prevented this."
(Editing by Edward McAllister and Lisa Von Ahn)