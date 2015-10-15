WASHINGTON Oct 15 The Obama administration on
Thursday awarded nearly $15 million in grants to projects across
12 coal-reliant states and tribal territories to help them
diversify their local economies as the domestic coal industry
wanes.
The competitive grants are part of the administration's
multi-agency Partnerships for Opportunity and Workforce and
Economic Revitalization (POWER) Initiative to invest in
communities affected by changes in the coal mining industry and
power sector.
The Department of Commerce, Department of Labor, Small
Business Administration and the Appalachian Regional Commission
combined resources to award their first grants to 36 projects.
"These grants will help each community create new jobs,
diversify its economic portfolio and better compete in the 21st
century," said Commerce Secretary Penny Pritzker.
The U.S. coal industry has contracted amid competition from
cheap natural gas, carbon emission regulations and reduced costs
for renewable energy.
The POWER Initiative aims to help affected towns, regions
and states, even as some lawmakers accuse the administration of
waging a "war on coal."
The agencies awarded over $3 million to support the state of
Kentucky's plans to build-out broadband internet, starting in
the coal-producing eastern part of the state, by investing in
internet access centers and e-commerce training to local
businesses and job seekers.
A substance abuse treatment project in Ashcamp, Kentucky,
received $1.2 million for a new childcare and treatment center
for women to deal with a rampant drug-use problem in coalfield
communities.
"These federal investments will provide critical leverage
for local leaders to make things happen in Appalachian
communities," said Earl Gohl, chair of the Appalachian Regional
Commission.
Grants have also been awarded to support tourism development
in southwestern Virginia, fund a public water project in West
Virginia and support a range of workforce training, public
health and broadband access programs in several states,
including Colorado and New Mexico.
The White House said the grants are a "down payment" on a
broader Obama plan called Power + to inject $10 billion in coal
communities, which he proposed in his 2016 budget.
Although some coalfield congressional Republicans favor
federal help for their economies, they want to see major changes
in Obama's proposal.
Jason Walsh, senior White House economic policy adviser,
said the administration is working with Congress to try to get
the proposal passed.
"We think that has enormous potential and we want to make
sure this is done in the right way," he said.
More than a dozen Appalachian coal mining communities have
passed resolutions over the past few months supporting the plan.
(Reporting By Valerie Volcovici)