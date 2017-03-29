WASHINGTON, March 29 A Native American tribe in
Montana filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration on
Wednesday, challenging its decision to lift a moratorium on coal
leases on public land without first consulting with tribal
leaders.
The Northern Cheyenne Tribe, located in southern Montana,
said the administration lifted the moratorium without hearing
the tribe's concerns about the impact the coal-leasing program
has on the tribe, its members and lands.
Earlier this month, the tribe sent a letter to Interior
Secretary Ryan Zinke, who signed the order lifting the
moratorium on Tuesday, asking to meet with him to discuss the
issue. Zinke did not respond to the letter.
"It is alarming and unacceptable for the United States,
which has a solemn obligation as the Northern Cheyenne's
trustee, to sign up for many decades of harmful coal mining near
and around our homeland without first consulting with our
Nation," Tribal Chairman Jace Killsback said.
Although coal leasing can resume on federal lands, Killsback
said the tribe, which filed the lawsuit in U.S. District Court
in Great Falls, Montana, will bear the brunt of the impact.
"The Northern Cheyenne rarely shares in the economic
benefits to the region generated by coal industry and other
energy development projects," he said.
Approximately 426 million tons of federal coal are located
near the Northern Cheyenne Reservation at the Decker and Spring
Creek mines in Montana, the tribe said.
Neighboring tribe, the Crow, rely on coal production to
support their local economy and have called for the relaxation
of coal regulations for years.
In a press call on Wednesday, Zinke said the new executive
orders are a boon for the Crow people, who rely on coal as their
predominant industry.
"A war on coal is a war on the Crow people," he said. He did
not respond to a query about the Northern Cheyenne lawsuit.
In a separate lawsuit filed on Wednesday by environmental
group Earthjustice, a coalition of conservation groups
challenged the administration's moratorium decision, arguing
that it imperils public health for the benefit of coal
companies.
"No one voted to pollute our public lands, air or drinking
water in the last election, yet the Trump administration is
doing the bidding of powerful polluters as nearly its first
order of business,” Earthjustice attorney Jenny Harbine said in
a statement.
(Reporting by Valerie Volcovici; Editing by Leslie Adler)