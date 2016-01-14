(Adds details from Coast Guard notice)
By Andrea Shalal
WASHINGTON Jan 13 The U.S. Coast Guard on
Wednesday released a proposed acquisition timeline and
requirements for two new heavy U.S. icebreakers that could cost
$1 billion each and said it would meet with interested companies
during an industry day in March.
Coast Guard Commandant Admiral Paul Zukunft told an event
hosted by the Center for Strategic and International Studies
that notice was intended to get information from companies about
their ability to build and develop icebreakers that would be in
use for 40 years and to explore options such as leasing.
In a federal notice, the Coast Guard spelled out key
notional requirements for the new ships, including the ability
to break through ice with a thickness of at least 6 feet at a
continuous speed of three knots, and the ability to break a
single-pass channel through ice to a width of at least 83 feet.
It said the ships would also have to operate for at least 80
days without replenishment of food or fuel, and have a minimum
range of 21,500 nautical miles at 12 kts in ice free waters.
The Coast Guard said it had not finalized an acquisition
strategy, but it hoped to release a draft request for proposals
in the first quarter of fiscal 2017, and award a contract in the
last quarter of fiscal 2018 or fiscal 2019.
Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc, which built the
newest U.S. icebreaker and delivered it in 1999, said it was
"absolutely interested" in building icebreakers for the U.S.
Coast Guard.
General Dynamics Corp, the other large U.S. military
shipbuilder, has also expressed interest in the program, as have
other shipyards, according to the Coast Guard.
President Barack Obama in September called for the United
States to accelerate plans to buy at least one new heavy
icebreaker for the U.S. Arctic by 2020, instead of the previous
goal of 2022. Each ship is likely to cost around $1 billion.
Melting sea ice in the region has increased traffic and
could open the Arctic to more shipping, mining and oil drilling,
increasing the potential for ships to be stuck in ice that still
covers the region for much of the year.
Zukunft said the United States also needs icebreakers to
resupply national security infrastructure in Antarctica.
He gave no details about funding for icebreakers, and said
the Coast Guard's fiscal 2017 budget request was still being
finalized with the White House Office of Management and Budget.
Zukunft said companies could look at licensing existing
designs built in other countries to speed up the process.
Senator Lisa Murkowski, an Alaska Republican, said she was
optimistic that 2017 budget request, due to be released on Feb.
9, would include initial funding for icebreakers.
The United States has only two operational icebreakers, plus
another heavy icebreaker that is not in commission. Russia has
42 icebreakers with another 12 ships planned or under
construction, and China has two, Zukunft said.
The Coast Guard has warned that as the Arctic opens to
tourism and oil drilling, the United States risks not having
enough capacity to carry out search and rescue and oil spill
response missions.
Zukunft said a recent study concluded that the Coast Guard
needed three heavy and three medium-sized icebreakers, but the
current floor was at least two heavy icebreakers so one vessel
could free the other if it became trapped in ice. It would also
be too costly to buy and build just one icebreaker, he said.
