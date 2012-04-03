(Updates with injured crew members arriving on shore)
By Laird Harrison
ALAMEDA, Calif., April 2 Two injured crew
members from an Australian yacht taking part in a
round-the-world race were ferried safely to shore on Monday by a
U.S. Coast Guard cutter that rescued them after a towering wave
smashed into their sailboat.
British competitor Jane Hitchens, 50, and her crew mate, Nik
Brbora, 29, a Croatian native who now lives in England, arrived
in San Francisco Bay in late afternoon and were taken to a local
hospital in Alameda.
Hitchens, believed to have broken some ribs, and Brbora, who
apparently suffered a sprained pelvis, walked stiffly down the
gangplank and were placed on stretchers. Each gave a smile
before being loaded into separate waiting ambulances.
The assistant director of the round-the-globe sailing
contest, Justin Taylor, said it would be up to doctors to
determine whether the two injured mariners were fit to return to
the race later this month for the last leg of the competition.
Two other crew members with less severe injuries, and nine
fellow s ailors who were unhurt will remain aboard their yacht,
the Geraldton Western Australia, which is competing against nine
identical sailboats in the Clipper Around the World Race.
The Geraldton was expected to dock in Oakland, across the
bay from San Francisco, early on Tuesday morning.
"I imagine they will be quite relieved to see the Golden
Gate," race spokeswoman Isabel Hokken said.
The Coast Guard cutter Bertholf picked up Hitchens, a doctor
from Kent, and Brbora, a software engineer from London, off
their yacht on Sunday, a day after the vessel was slammed by a
huge wave during rough seas, race organizers said.
The other two injured crew members were identified as Max
Wilson, 62, a farmer from Queensland, Australia, who also was
suspected to have suffered broken ribs but was is in more stable
condition, and Mark Burkes, 47, from Worcestershire, England,
who sustained a back injury, according to a statement from the
race organizers.
They had been close to finishing the sixth leg of a
40,000-mile race that began in July 31, 2011 in Southampton,
England, and took the yachts to ports in Brazil, South Africa,
Australia, New Zealand, Singapore and China, then across the
Pacific Ocean en route to Oakland, California.
The Geraldton was stricken about 400 nautical miles off the
California coast by a monster wave that crashed over the boat's
deck on Saturday. The impact destroyed its steering wheel and
one of its communications systems, a Coast Guard statement said.
Coast Guard spokesman Barry Bena said severe weather had
made it impossible for a rescue helicopter to take the two most
seriously hurt crew members off the yacht directly, and they
were transported to a Coast Guard cutter by small boat.
Captain Tom Crabbs said the crew had to contend with 20- to
30-foot seas during the rescue.
In a statement on the race website, the sailboat skipper
Juan Coetzer said the yacht had been making good speed, "Then at
our watch change, just before the sun came up, a monstrous
foaming swell broke over our stern."
A long-range Coast Guard HC-130 plane dropped medical
supplies to the vessel on Saturday.
The Geraldton is using backup steering and communications
systems to sail to Oakland. After repairs there, the Geraldton
will continue on the next leg of the race, departing for Panama
on April 14 with the goal of reaching Britain again on July 22,
2012, Hokken said.
