By Emmett Berg
| SAN FRANCISCO, April 3
SAN FRANCISCO, April 3 An Australian racing
yacht stricken by a 100-foot (30-meter) wave plodded into San
Francisco Bay for repairs on Tuesday, two days after the U.S.
Coast Guard rescued two injured crew members.
The 11 remaining crew members of the Geraldton Western
Australia arrived in the port of Oakland, the mid-point of a
round-the-globe sailing contest, after 30 days in the North
Pacific, much of it in harsh weather.
Some gave vivid accounts of their brush with maritime
catastrophe.
"I was down below, when the last monster wave hit us," crew
member Ian Geraghty recalled. "Water was just pouring down and
everyone was in a complete state of shock."
The Geraldton is one of 10 clipper-style vessels that set
sail on July 31, 2011, from Southampton, England, on a
40,000-mile (64,000 km) voyage due to conclude back in Britain
in July.
The race already has taken the competing boats to ports in
Brazil, South Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore and
China.
Nearly a month after leaving Qingdao, China, the Geraldton
ran into trouble about 400 miles off California on Saturday,
when the impact of a monster wave severed the yacht's primary
steering control and destroyed communications equipment.
Four crew members were hurt and the U.S. Coast Guard battled
seas of 20 to 30 feet (6 to 9 meters) feet to get the two more
seriously injured mariners to a hospital ashore.
Briton Jane Hitchins, 50, herself a doctor, remained
hospitalized on Tuesday with several cracked ribs and vertebra
in her lower back, as well as a ruptured spleen, race organizers
said. They said she was in good spirits and was expected to make
a full recovery.
Crew mate Nik Brbora, 29, a Croatian native who now lives in
England, was discharged from the hospital on Tuesday after
treatment for a sprained pelvis.
A third crew member Max Wilson, 62, a farmer from
Queensland, Australia, visited the hospital on Tuesday to be
examined for what he suspected were broken ribs.
The crew managed to restore steering control with a
hand-operated tiller and returned to port in Oakland under a mix
of sail and engine power. The boat was greeted in the darkness
early Tuesday with cheers from an assembled crowd.
Repair work is underway to enable the Geraldton to join the
next stage of the race on April 14, when the yachts set sail for
Panama.