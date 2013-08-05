CHICAGO Aug 5 CoBank, a major lender to U.S.
agriculture as part of the government-sponsored Farm Credit
System, said on Monday its second quarter earnings fell 16
percent compared to a year ago as interest income declined and
insurance fund payments rose.
CoBank, a cooperative bank with $93 billion in loans which
lends in all 50 states, said net income in the three months
ending on June 30 totaled $212.0 million compared to $252.4
million a year earlier. For the first six months of 2013, net
income decreased 13 percent to $420.8 million.
"The 2012 results included significantly higher noninterest
income due to $44.6 million in refunds from the Farm Credit
System Insurance Corporation received in the second quarter of
2012," the bank said in a statement. "The continuing low
interest rate environment and increased insurance fund premium
expenses also reduced earnings in 2013."
The results point to continued stress on margins in key
areas of agriculture that depend on grain prices, especially
biofuels production and livestock feeding. Corn-dependent
industries like ethanol and the feeding of hogs, poultry and
dairy have been squeezed for a prolonged period by historically
high prices, most recently after last summer's punishing drought
in the U.S. grain belt.
"Overall, CoBank continues to perform well despite market
conditions that remain challenging," Bob Engel, CoBank's chief
executive officer, said. "Like most banks, we are feeling the
impact of low interest rates on our earnings but we remain
highly profitable and in a strong position to continue
fulfilling our mission and meeting the needs of our customers."
Credit quality in the bank's loan portfolio remained
favorable. But credit data continued to reflect rising stress in
some areas of the bank's loans.
Nonaccrual loans at the end of June eased to $212.7 million,
after jumping to $245.8 million in the first quarter from $170.2
million at end-2012 and $106.9 million a year earlier. The bank
had said first-quarter non-accruals had jumped primarily to
credit concerns involving a small number of communications
customers.
The bank's allowance for credit losses rose to $624.6
million at end-June, compared to $619.2 million at end-March,
$595 million at end-2012 and $547.7 million a year earlier. At
mid-year, 1.11 percent of the bank's loans were classified as
adverse assets, compared to 1.01 percent six months earlier, the
bank said.
"Over the past few months, the Federal Reserve has begun
talking publicly about tapering its quantitative easing program,
and the reaction of the market has been volatile," Engel said,
"Though CoBank's business results will generally benefit if
rates increase, we have the financial strength and flexibility
to continue delivering on our promises regardless of the
monetary environment."
CoBank provides loans, leases, export financing and other
financial services to agribusinesses and rural power, water and
communications providers in all 50 states. The bank also
provides wholesale loans and other financial services to
affiliated Farm Credit associations serving farmers, ranchers
and other rural borrowers in 23 states around the country.