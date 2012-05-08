By Jennifer Dobner
PROVO, Utah May 8 Two years after child
television star Gary Coleman's death, the fate of his estate
rests with a Utah judge following a battle over competing wills
waged between Coleman's ex-wife and his longtime friend and
business associate.
At issue is which of Coleman's multiple wills should govern
the distribution of assets - primarily consisting of his
cremated remains, future rights to the "Diff'rent Strokes"
star's name and other intellectual properties.
Coleman's spunky personality, pudgy cheeks and comic timing
made him a prime time sensation at the age of 10 with the debut
of the sitcom in 1978.
He played Arnold Jackson, the younger of two
African-American siblings from Harlem adopted by a wealthy white
widower. The show ran for six seasons on NBC and two on ABC.
Coleman's oft-repeated line, "Whatchu talking about Willis?"
became his trademark and a pop-culture catch phrase.
The diminutive actor, whose growth was stunted by a
congenital kidney defect, sued his parents in 1989 for
mishandling his finances and ended up making commercials and
working as a security guard as his celebrity faded. In 2003, he
launched a quixotic bid to become California governor in a
recall election ultimately won by Arnold Schwarzenegger.
The decision over his estate turns on whether Judge James
Taylor believes Coleman's continued relationship with former
wife Shannon Price after their divorce constituted a common-law
marriage.
"Maybe they defined themselves as husband and wife when it
suited them," Taylor said on Tuesday, following a day and a half
of he-said, she-said testimony from the couple's friends,
acquaintances, family and neighbors.
Taylor took the matter under advisement at the end of the
bench trial and did not indicate when he might issue a ruling.
Coleman died at age 42 on May 28, 2010, two days after an
accidental fall at his home in Santaquin, Utah, about 60 miles
(100 km) south of Salt Lake City. Coleman suffered a brain
hemorrhage in the fall and lapsed into a coma. He died after
being taken off of life support - a decision made by Price.
The couple met in Utah in 2005 during filming of the movie
"Church Ball" and married in 2007. They quietly divorced in
2008.
Wills for Coleman's estate were drafted in both 1999 and
2005. The latter names Anna Gray, a longtime friend and chief
executive officer of his company, as his executor and heir.
An amendment hand-written by Coleman in 2007, however, names
Price as his sole heir and states that the document should
supersede any previous wills.
"I made this change of free will and was not coerced in any
way," states the note, dated Sept. 4, 2007, which was included
in court papers filed by Price's lawyers in the months after
Coleman's death. "This I have done because of my personal
selfishness and my weakness, and I love her with all my heart."
In court testimony, Price said she and Coleman changed their
minds about their divorce, and thus continued to live together
and treat each other as married until his death. She said they
shared living expenses, filed joint tax returns, cared for each
other when ill and maintained a sexual relationship.
Price said she and Coleman decided not to remarry because
they wanted to avoid any publicity.
But Gray, who represented herself in court, said Price has a
financial incentive for publicly characterizing the relationship
as a happy marriage. She called multiple witnesses who said they
knew Coleman and Price were divorced and who had seen Price
humiliate Coleman in public through teasing and other behavior.
Brandi Buys, who met Coleman and Price through a mutual
friend, said she had visited the Santaquin house several times
in 2009 and that it "wasn't a secret" that the couple had
separate bedrooms. She said she never saw the couple show any
affection for each other.
