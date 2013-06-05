(Corrects number pulled from rubble in headline)
By Dave Warner
PHILADELPHIA, June 5 A building collapsed in
downtown Philadelphia on Wednesday and rescue workers pulled 14
people from mountains of crushed concrete and splintered wood,
using search dogs to scour the rubble for others, fire officials
said.
Thirteen victims were rushed to area hospitals, said
Philadelphia Fire Commissioner Lloyd Ayers, who declined to
comment on local media reports that the 14th died in the
collapse.
A four-story building under demolition collapsed onto a
neighboring two-story Salvation Army Thrift Store at 2140 Market
Street at 10:45 a.m., trapping people under debris, Ayers said.
Those pulled from the rubble suffered minor injuries and
were taken to area hospitals where they were in stable
condition, he said.
One witness, Dan Gillis, 31, of Cinnaminson, New Jersey, a
construction worker on a job across the street, told Reuters he
saw a crane remove a supporting beam from the front of the
building, and then the wall next to the thrift store started
swaying.
Another witness, Jeffrey Fehnel, 48, of Philadelphia, said
about the same time a backhoe hit the rear side of the building.
"The building came down. It was like a big blast," Fehnel
told Reuters.
Authorities said the cause of the collapse was still under
investigation.
Philadelphia Mayor Michael Nutter said rescue workers were
searching for more survivors. The incident occurred at 22nd and
Market streets in the heart of Philadelphia's Center City.
A witness told Reuters the building collapse shook the
ground and knocked a man off his feet on the sidewalk outside
the thrift store.
"It was ground-shaking. The shaking of the ground made the
man fall down," said Jordan McLaughlin, 18, of Philadelphia.
Police urged the public to stay away from the area while
rescuers dug through the rubble.
(Reporting by Barbara Goldberg; Editing by Maureen Bavdek, John
Wallace and David Gregorio)